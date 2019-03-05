05/03/2019 19:28:32

Atera Announces Major Release and Move to Microsoft Azure Service Fabric

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera, developer of the big data-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM), Professional Services Automation (PSA), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced a new version and a move to Microsoft Azure Service Fabric. The new capabilities introduced in the release and Service Fabric, powering Atera’s award-winning technology used by thousands of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) worldwide, are designed to enable higher productivity, more reliability, a faster system, and version releases.

“Atera is on the cutting-edge of cloud and big data technology,” said Oshri Moyal, CTO at Atera. “Our move to Microsoft Azure Service Fabric was a strategic undertaking aimed at improving our partners’ efficiency, profitability, and experience.”

The new infrastructure provides Atera and MSPs with:

  • Rapid new feature releases

  • Greater agent and system reliability

  • Higher system speed

  • Scalability

  • Customizable applications

“As Atera’s breakthrough product for MSPs and IT professionals continues to rapidly grow, Microsoft Azure Service Fabric will power their ability to scale,” said Ady Mor-Biran, Azure Senior Product Marketing Manager at Microsoft. “With Azure Service Fabric, Atera as a cutting-edge cloud technology, is able to enhance its offering to empower small and medium-sized businesses.”

In addition to the move to Azure Service Fabric, Atera’s major release includes the following enhancements:

  • Integration with ScreenConnect: anywhere access to remotely control devices

  • Improved Patch Management Tool for Mac Management: Provides more visibility, organization, and a speedier way to send patches and updates to customers

  • Intelligent, Interactive In-App Command Prompt: Added the ability to use cached commands, real-time sampling and output, and more

  • Better Ticketing Visibility: MSPs can now choose between Incident, Problem, Request, and Change

View the full list of new features and improvements.

“Working with Atera has helped me ramp up my business to a whole new level,” said Justin Loosemore, CEO at Define IT. “Atera provides us with the most advanced features, and they listen to my feedback when considering new releases. We are excited to see how the addition of Microsoft Service Fabric will enable more speed and scalability for my business.”

To learn more about Atera, please call (877) 211-4666, email info@atera.com, or sign up for a 30-day free trial.

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a big data-based IT automation platform that combines RMM, PSA, and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing.  To learn more, visit www.atera.com.

Media Contact

Amanda Lee

ARL Strategic Communications for Atera

727-272-0781

Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com

