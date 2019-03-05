CannabisNewsWire Announces Media Sponsorship of GIE Media’s Cannabis Conference 2019

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire – CannabisNewsWire ("CNW"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces its participation as a media sponsor for Cannabis Conference 2019 , the premier industry event offering unprecedented insights, unparalleled education and exceptional networking opportunities over three eventful days, April 1 - 3, at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Attendees are welcome to meet a few of our CNW team members at the 10’ x 20’ space reserved on the exhibitor floor at Booth #216.

“We are really excited to be part of this amazing conference as a media sponsor,” said Christopher Johnson, Director of Syndicated Communications for CannabisNewsWire. “The cannabis space is a robust, dynamic industry that is challenging conceptions and pushing boundaries. Cannabis Conference organizers have designed the perfect platform for stakeholders to deep dive into challenges facing the industry. We are honored to be part of this must-attend conference and look forward to participating alongside other sponsors supporting this event.”

Produced by GIE Media Inc., publishers of Cannabis Business Times and Cannabis Dispensary, Cannabis Conference 2019 brings together some of the brightest minds in the cannabis cultivation and business operations sectors as well as those in retail management and customer engagement. A changing legal cannabis landscape offers opportunities and challenges for today’s professional cannabis cultivator and retail businesses as new markets open and competition rises.

In-depth educational sessions packed with the latest technologies and innovations, along with solid insights into cannabis cultivation and business operations, will help ensure Cannabis Conference 2019 attendees are immersed from day one with ideas for success. Education sessions will be led by more than 90 cultivation, breeding and business experts including Debby Goldsberry of Magnolia Wellness, Cascadia Labs’ Jeremy Sackett, Dr. Greenhouse Inc.’s Nadia Sabeh and Scott Reach of RD Industries/Rare Dankness.

Keynote speaker Jeremy Plumb, aka “The Wizard of Weed,” is the director of production science at Prūf Cultivar, one of the most technologically advanced cannabis cultivation facilities in North America. At Prūf, Plumb combines decades of cannabis horticulture experience with cutting-edge technology to deliver previously unattainable consistency in both product quality and consumer effect. Prior to his leadership at Prūf, Plumb was a co-founder of Farma, recently acclaimed by Rolling Stone as one of Oregon’s top dispensaries.

Cannabis Conference 2019 also provides attendees with access to a 70,000-square-foot exhibition hall showcasing the latest technologies, solutions and services that help advance cannabis cultivation and business operations. New this year is an All-Access Pass, which provides attendees access to exclusive pre-show workshops on Monday, April 1, as well as archived video footage of the entire event. Attendees will also enjoy a continental breakfast, networking lunch and cocktail receptions each day of the conference.

“We are pleased that CannabisNewsWire will be in attendance at our annual event,” said Jim Gilbride, Group Publisher for the Cannabis Conference. “It’s no coincidence that CannabisNewsWire’s success mirrors our own as we both seek to raise the visibility of an industry that has long been in the shadows. CannabisNewsWire’s ability to bring added exposure via their extensive syndication network of investor-focused brands, social media channels, and news-oriented websites will provide an invaluable service to conference goers, sponsors and exhibitors.”

For more information and to register, visit www.cannabisconference.com .

About CannabisNewsWire (CNW)

CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) is a specialized information service that (1) aggregates cannabis news, (2) provides CannabisNewsBreaks that quickly updates investors in the space, (3) enhances corporate press releases, (4) helps companies with distribution and optimization of social media, and (5) delivers comprehensive corporate communication solutions. CNW is uniquely positioned in the cannabis market with a strong team of journalists and writers who can help private and public companies reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public through our ever-growing dissemination network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets. CNW is bringing unparalleled visibility, recognition and content to the cannabis industry.

For more information please visit https://www.CannabisNewsWire.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CannabisNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by CNW, wherever published or re-published: https://CNW.fm/Disclaimer

