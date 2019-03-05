05/03/2019 02:34:51

CASM, ELLI, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqCM: CASM

) regarding possible violations of law related to CAS’s agreement to be acquired by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for $2.45 in cash per CAS share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cas-medical-systems-inc. 

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) regarding possible violations of law related to Ellie Mae’s agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LLC for $99.00 in cash per Ellie Mae share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ellie-mae-inc.

Multi-Color Corporation

(

NasdaqGS

: LABL) regarding possible violations of law related to Multi-Color’s agreement to be acquired by Platinum Equity LLC for $50.00 in cash per Multi-Color share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-multi-color-corporation. 

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

, with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related stock quotes

Multi-Color Corporation 50.30 0.2% Stock price increasing
Ellie Mae Inc 99.12 -0.4% Stock price decreasing

