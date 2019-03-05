CASM, ELLI, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

CAS Medical Systems, Inc. (NasdaqCM: CASM

) regarding possible violations of law related to CAS’s agreement to be acquired by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for $2.45 in cash per CAS share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-cas-medical-systems-inc .

Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE: ELLI) regarding possible violations of law related to Ellie Mae’s agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, LLC for $99.00 in cash per Ellie Mae share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-ellie-mae-inc .

Multi-Color Corporation

(

NasdaqGS

: LABL) regarding possible violations of law related to Multi-Color’s agreement to be acquired by Platinum Equity LLC for $50.00 in cash per Multi-Color share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-multi-color-corporation .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

