05/03/2019 01:00:00

CORRECTION: ObEN and Salin Join Forces to Personalize Social VR and AR

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) – ObEN Inc., the artificial intelligence (AI) company creating Personal AI (PAI) technology to revolutionize digital interaction, and Salin Co., Ltd., Virtual Reality (VR)/Augmented Reality (AR) Social platform provider, are happy to announce they have signed a MOU for joint projects aimed at porting ObEN’s Personal AI (PAI) avatars into Salin’s VR/AR social and gaming experiences.

As part of the partnership, Salin and ObEN will work together to significantly enhance the user experience on Salin’s platform by supporting PAI avatars for their users. This is thanks to ObEN’s proprietary AI technology, which lets users quickly and easily create their own digital twins with a single selfie and a short voice recording. While most avatar technology on the market relies on exaggerated or cartoonish pre-selected designs, ObEN’s PAI provides easy-to-use, one-of-a-kind personalization that allow users to experience a digital space as if they are there in person.

Jason Jae-Hyun Kim, CEO of Salin, said, “ObEN is actively involved in several projects with major entertainment companies in the world, while Salin is involved in several social VR projects with leading telecommunication companies. This collaboration will bring great synergy and growth for both our companies, as well as expand what we offer to our customers. We are already pursuing several tangible projects including Vtuber (VR Youtuber), VR Fan Meetings, VR Language Class and more.”

ObEN’s avatars are designed to look and sound like each individual user. By combining it with Salin’s platform, users can now spend time in virtual hang-outs with their friends, or attend a virtual concert, or even enjoy a virtual adventure to wild fantasy worlds. The personalization provided by ObEN’s avatar amps up the realism in VR and AR so that even in a digital environment, users feel like they are interacting face-to-face with their friends and family.

“Salin’s VR/AR platform provides an incredibly broad range of use-cases that can connect people around the world in a shared digital environment,” said ObEN CEO Nikhil Jain. “We look forward to working together to build projects that enhance consumer adoption and enjoyment of VR and AR.”

Both Salin and ObEN were selected as winners of the SoftBank 3rd Innovation Program - developed by SoftBank Corp. to help commercialize disruptive and innovative technology products for the global market.

About ObEN

ObEN is an artificial intelligence (AI) company developing Personal AI technology that revolutionizes personal digital interaction, enabling never before possible social and virtual interactions. The company’s technology allows users to create intelligent 3D avatars that look, sound, and behave like them. Deployed on the blockchain, ObEN’s Personal AI (PAI) technology enables users to create, use, and manage their own PAI on a secure, decentralized platform. Founded in 2014, ObEN is a K11, Tencent, Softbank Ventures Korea and HTC Vive X portfolio company and is located at Idealab in Pasadena, California. To learn more about ObEN, please visit oben.com.

About Salin

Salin Co., Ltd. is the media solution company which provides new Media Platform, EpicLive. EpicLive is a VR/AR Social Platform. You can invite your friends into a virtual space to chat with each other while watching 2D, 180/ 360 ° LIVE/VOD as well as many other activities such as studying, playing games, etc. EpicLive is an E2E solution that provides video ingestion, transcoding, streaming, virtual space and avatar management, and VR App. Companies that produce and distribute content can provide VR TV, VR Education, VR Entertainment services through EpicLive platform. ( https://www.salin.co.kr )

Media Contact:

ObEN

Lisa Wang

lisa@oben.com

Salin

Sarah Kim

sykim@salin.co.kr

Attachment

ObEN full color logo.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
27
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
25 Feb
NOVO-B
Novo er næste genkøb og her venter jeg på grønt lys og købssignaler på gl. top 319,80, bundlinje i o..
11
04 Mar
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
10
04 Mar
VELO
Du er sandelig godt oplyst, speedfire.   MedWatch abonnement koster ikke 100,- kr., men 1.495,- kr. ..
9
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
7
02 Mar
 
Nedenfor er en Wall Street Journal artikel (oversat) som beskriver at Swebank har måtte skifte audit..
7
02 Mar
E:DBK
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) vil købe en aktiepost på mindst 5 % i Deutsche Bank.    Dette kan s..
7

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
3
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
4
Microbot Medical Announces Notice of Intention to Grant of European Patent for Adjustable Guidewire Technology
5
iManage Announces Sanjay Shah as Managing Director for Asia

Latest news

01:30
KONICA MINOLTA SHARES NEW PARTNER STRATEGY AT ITS 2019 DEALER CONFERENCE
01:18
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
01:17
BlackLine Prices Offering of 4,883,873 Shares by Selling Stockholders
01:15
Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock
01:00
CORRECTION: ObEN and Salin Join Forces to Personalize Social VR and AR
00:58
Ascent Capital Group Announces Further Extension of Expiration Time of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2020
00:56
Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP and Kaliel PLLC: New Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Fortnite’s Sale of Loot Boxes
00:11
Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
00:00
Quantenna delivers Multi-Gig network capacity using Multi-User MIMO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 01:47:12
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-05 02:47:12 - 2019-03-05 01:47:12 - 1000 - Website: OKAY