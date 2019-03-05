05/03/2019 22:05:00

Credit Acceptance Announces Pricing of $400 Million Senior Notes Offering

Southfield, Michigan, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that it priced $400 million of its 6.625% senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in its previously announced offering. The issue price is 100% of the principal amount of the notes. The closing of the sale of the notes is expected to occur on or about March 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding borrowings, if any, under our revolving credit facility.

The notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432

IR@creditacceptance.com

Related content
04 Mar - 
Credit Acceptance Announces $400 Million Senior Notes O..
21 Feb - 
Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $402.5 Millio..
14 Feb - 
Credit Acceptance Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Co..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

22:05 CACC
Credit Acceptance Announces Pricing of $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
04 Mar CACC
Credit Acceptance Announces $400 Million Senior Notes Offering
21 Feb CACC
Credit Acceptance Announces Completion of $402.5 Million Asset-Backed Financing
14 Feb CACC
Credit Acceptance Named to the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune
07 Feb EA
Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Electronic Arts, Live Nation Entertainment, Columbus McKinnon, Advanced Energy Industries, Credit Acceptance, and Model N — Discovering Underlying Factors of Influence
30 Jan CACC
Credit Acceptance Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings
23 Jan CACC
Credit Acceptance Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Release and Webcast
20 Dec CACC
Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in the Nation
17 Dec CACC
Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of Revolving Secured Warehouse Facility
10 Dec CACC
Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Diversity by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
2
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
3
Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024
4
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
5
CORRECTION: ObEN and Salin Join Forces to Personalize Social VR and AR

Related stock quotes

Credit Acceptance Corpor.. 443.18 0.0% Stock price increasing

Latest news

22:43
Altair to Webcast Analyst and Investor Meeting on March 12, 2019
22:24
FedNat Holding Company Announces Closing of Private Placement of $100 Million of Senior Notes
22:15
Home BancShares, Inc. to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference
22:15
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
22:14
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq-FUND) Declares First Quarter Common Stock Distribution of $0.1196 Per Share
22:06
Garrison Capital Inc. Declares First Quarter 2019 Distribution of $0.23 Per Share and Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2018 Financial Results and Earnings Call

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 23:05:49
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-06 00:05:49 - 2019-03-05 23:05:49 - 1000 - Website: OKAY