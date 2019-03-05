Credit Acceptance Announces Pricing of $400 Million Senior Notes Offering

Southfield, Michigan, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that it priced $400 million of its 6.625% senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in its previously announced offering. The issue price is 100% of the principal amount of the notes. The closing of the sale of the notes is expected to occur on or about March 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. We intend to use the net proceeds from the offering of the notes for general corporate purposes, which may include repayment of outstanding borrowings, if any, under our revolving credit facility.

The notes will be offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration requirements.

Investor Relations: Douglas W. Busk

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

(248) 353-2700 Ext. 4432

IR@creditacceptance.com