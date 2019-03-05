05/03/2019 14:33:45

Crestline Shows Its Care for the USO

FAIRFAX, Va., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotel & Resorts’ managers, attending a recent meeting in Baltimore, MD, rolled-up their sleeves and answered the call of duty. Nearly 100 associates accepted the company’s community challenge to create USO Care Packages which are handed out to the military in transit at Baltimore/Washington Thurgood Marshall International Airport (BWI). True to Crestline’s deep-rooted culture of giving back to the communities they serve, the associates divided into nine teams and set to work in friendly competition. Collectively the teams assembled some 1,550 USO Care Packages with the winning team creating 185 care packages in just 16 minutes. The USO lounge at BWI serves more than 80,000 visitors a year as our military are deployed overseas or returning home. In fact, 75% of the military men and women deploying anywhere in the world travel through BWI. 

Crestline team members prepared nearly 1,600 care packages for the USO at the BWI Airport Lounge. From l. to r.: Pierre Donahue, EVP & General Counsel, Crestline; Jim Craver, GM of the Homewood Suites Chicago Downtown, and Brian Elliott, GM of the Fairfield Inn & Suites Denver Airport. 

“I am so proud of our associates,” said James Carroll, President and CEO of Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC. “A significant part of our corporate culture is our collective commitment to global citizenship and being a good neighbor by caring and giving back in our communities. The USO project not only exhibited our sincere dedication to service, but is also helping to make a small difference in so many lives by providing comfort and communicating our thank you to the men and women who serve our country.” Each USO Care Package included toiletries and snacks, as well as a handwritten personal note by Crestline associates with a message of thanks.

About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 118 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with over 17,200 rooms in 27 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt, as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

