DCHFA Names Monte J. Stanford, Chief Operating Officer

Washington, DC, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency (DCHFA) has appointed Monte J. Stanford as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). As COO, Stanford will oversee daily business operations, to include the Single Family Programs and Multifamily Lending and Neighborhood Investments divisions, the Housing Investment Platform, IT and Business Intelligence. “Monte has an extensive background in housing, finance and IT that will allow him to have an immediate impact on the Agency’s programs, technology and day-to-day business operations, stated Todd A. Lee, DCHFA’s Executive Director and CEO. Upon joining DCHFA Stanford stated, “Joining DCHFA as its COO, allows me to combine my career background in multifamily financing, IT in addition to my previous experience from other housing finance agencies into a single position, to advance the Agency’s goals of being an innovative resource for affordable housing solutions in Washington, D.C."

Stanford has over 20 years of experience working in public finance, during which he spent much of his career working with local and state housing finance agencies. Prior to joining DCHFA, Stanford spent three years as the Chief of Staff at MassHousing in Boston, Massachusetts. During his tenure at MassHousing, he oversaw strategic agency operational issues and was instrumental in the execution of community initiatives. Stanford created MassHousing’s Service Delivery Department and established IT Governance, Risk Management, improved internal controls and IT customer service. His first position at MassHousing was the Director of Rental Lending in 2010. Stanford’s experience in public finance also includes Manager of Multifamily Public Finance at Fannie Mae for six years, Senior Management Consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLC for four years, nine years as the Managing Director of Financial Engineering at Information Engineering Services, and two years working as an independent affordable housing finance consultant at the firm he founded, the Stanford Advisory Group. At the Stanford Advisory Group, he supported FDIC-structured loan sales and worked with clients including John Hopkins University and Urban Information Associates. Stanford’s firm developed a proposal designed to more effectively market GSE debt products to non-profits. This proposal was submitted to and accepted by the Fannie Mae Foundation.

Stanford is a graduate of the State University of New York at Buffalo (SUNYAB), where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Economics.

The District of Columbia Housing Finance Agency is in its 40th year. The Agency’s mission is to advance the District of Columbia’s housing priorities; the Agency invests in affordable housing and neighborhood development, which provides pathways for DC residents to transform their lives.

We accomplish our mission by delivering the most efficient and effective sources of capital available in the market to finance rental housing and to create homeownership opportunities.

