Drillinginfo’s New Dealmaker Suite Enables Smarter and Faster Investment Decisions

AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drillinginfo, the leading energy SaaS and data analytics company, today announced the availability of its new DI Dealmaker Suite, the oil and gas industry’s first M&A deal evaluation platform that revolutionizes how investors, analysts, and executives research and evaluate potential and completed deals. The DI Dealmaker Suite incorporates the databases of the three most trusted sources for data and analysis in the energy industry: Drillinginfo, PLS, and 1Derrick delivers deal information and commentary to users’ preferred devices in a matter of minutes.

Drillinginfo’s acquisition of PLS and 1Derrick last year positions the company as the only provider capable of creating a platform that brings together powerful transaction data and analysis, historical data from years of collection, and objective industry data including production, rigs, permits, and leases into a single source for decision-making.

The DI Dealmaker Suite serves as a single source for in-depth insight specific to the transactions that happen in the industry for C-level executives, M&A professionals, banks, E&P firms, buy side firms and CLO managers, Oilfield Services and Midstream companies, and mineral rights/buyers family offices who want more context around transactions.

“The DI Dealmaker Suite represents more than 50 years of experience and expertise in collecting, analyzing, and reporting on oil and gas industry transactions,” said Colin Westmoreland, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Market Research at Drillinginfo. “We have successfully integrated the people, technologies, and databases of two industry leaders to create a game-changing solution for more quickly identifying and valuing transaction opportunities.”

Information is Power

Information drives decision-making but capitalizing on investment opportunities requires getting that information first. From alerting users to a new announcement to evaluating the deal’s value, the DI Dealmaker Suite delivers an unprecedented combination of detailed information and speed.

The platform draws all relevant current and historical information from multiple sources including more than 2.4 million slides gathered over the last 20 years in the Drillinginfo database. It leverages acreage data for more than 1,100 public and private companies along with their private equity sponsors and commitments. Additionally, it accesses the most robust, current, and historical listings database of transactions and deals for sale in the industry, enabling it to search through more than 15 years of comparable deals in the areas around any new transaction.

Information at Your Fingertips

Within minutes of a new deal announcement, users receive push notifications with the news on their phone via the Drillinginfo mobile app. The Drillinginfo Virtual Scout feature constantly monitors for news related to parameters users have pre-defined, such as buyers, sellers, and custom areas of focus.

Opening the deal on the mobile or desktop apps enables users to view the deal terms, the deal report, comps, and other information about publicly reported IP’s, type curves, etc., complete with links back to source documents. Users can build custom heat maps comprised of layers that show dozens of different parameters for active deals and historical transactions including production, active rigs, permits, and deals for sale, and where private equity money is being spent over time. This unique mapping feature instantly provides more context into any transaction.

“Researching investment opportunities is often a group effort, so DI Dealmaker Suite includes an ‘Alert Team’ feature that lets you save a deal to a workspace in your Drillinginfo dashboard and send an alert to your entire team,” said Melwyn Oommen, Market Research Product Manager at Drillinginfo. “Your analysts can quickly access the workspace in the web or mobile apps to see acreage position and other relevant context such as offset production and transactions, permits, rigs, leases, and type curves. You gain a critical edge over your competition instead of wasting time hunting for deals, metrics, or information.”

The DI Dealmaker Suite also incorporates the recently-announced Executive Deal Summary product that provides one publication with all information relevant to a deal which researchers and analysts can deliver to their senior leaders and decision-makers within 48 hours after a major transaction occurs or is announced along with single-click access to the detailed information in the platform.

Availability

The DI Dealmaker Suite is available now, visit the Drillinginfo website for more information.

# # #About DrillinginfoDrillinginfo delivers business-critical insights to the energy, power, and commodities markets. Its state-of-the-art SaaS platform offers sophisticated technology, powerful analytics, and industry-leading data. Drillinginfo’s solutions deliver value across upstream, midstream and downstream markets, empowering exploration and production (E&P), oilfield services, midstream, utilities, trading and risk, and capital markets companies to be more collaborative, efficient, and competitive. Drillinginfo delivers actionable intelligence over mobile, web, and desktop to analyze and reduce risk, conduct competitive benchmarking, and uncover market insights. Drillinginfo serves over 3,500 companies globally from its Austin, Texas, headquarters and has more than 900 employees. For more information visit drillinginfo.com.

Jon Haubert

Drillinginfo

3033965996

jon@hblegacy.com