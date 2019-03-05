Eight Winning Organizations Receive PBMI 2019 Excellence Award

PLANO, Texas, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Later today, the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) will recognize eight organizations for their efforts and contributions in pharmacy management for the areas of care management strategies, cost containment, opioid management strategies, and quality improvement. The awards ceremony will take place today at PBMI’s 24th Annual National Conference in Palm Springs, California.

“The pharmacy landscape is shifting and the need for innovation and service excellence is greater than ever. It’s an honor to be able to award organizations for their exceptional contributions. Congratulations to each of the winners,” says Jane Lutz, Executive Director, PBMI.

Highlights from the winners in each category include:

Care Management Strategies Category

Abarca is recognized for its disaster preparation and recovery program which enabled the continuity of prescription benefits programs during a natural disaster, (Hurricane Maria) in Puerto Rico.

Southwire and Premise Health are recognized for their integrated care model which combines a clinical pharmacist-led diabetes program, multi-disciplinary care team integration, and electronic health record (EHR) integration.

Cost Containment Category

Cigna Pharmacy Management is recognized for its integrated medical, pharmacy, and total behavioral health benefits which enabled more access to customer data and more opportunities to maximize touchpoints with customers across all benefits.

Truveris is recognized for its flexible solution (TruGuard®) that readjudicates 100% of a plan’s pharmacy claims for errors throughout the term of their PBM contract.

Opioid Management Strategies

OptumRx is recognized for its Opioid Risk Management Program which significantly reduced excessive consumption, dispensing and prescribing of prescription opioids – while still preserving patient quality of care.

Quality Improvement

DST Health and Bridgecom are recognized for their collaborative partnership to operationalize technology and workflow innovations that improve member experience and outcomes while reducing compliance risks and optimizing the cost of program administration.

To learn more details about each of the winning organizations’ programs/approaches, click here .

