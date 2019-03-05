05/03/2019 19:00:00

Eight Winning Organizations Receive PBMI 2019 Excellence Award

PLANO, Texas, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Later today, the Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) will recognize eight organizations for their efforts and contributions in pharmacy management for the areas of care management strategies, cost containment, opioid management strategies, and quality improvement. The awards ceremony will take place today at PBMI’s 24th Annual National Conference in Palm Springs, California.

“The pharmacy landscape is shifting and the need for innovation and service excellence is greater than ever. It’s an honor to be able to award organizations for their exceptional contributions. Congratulations to each of the winners,” says Jane Lutz, Executive Director, PBMI.

Highlights from the winners in each category include:

Care Management Strategies Category

  • Abarca is recognized for its disaster preparation and recovery program which enabled the continuity of prescription benefits programs during a natural disaster, (Hurricane Maria) in Puerto Rico.

  • Southwire and Premise Health are recognized for their integrated care model which combines a clinical pharmacist-led diabetes program, multi-disciplinary care team integration, and electronic health record (EHR) integration.

Cost Containment Category

  • Cigna Pharmacy Management is recognized for its integrated medical, pharmacy, and total behavioral health benefits which enabled more access to customer data and more opportunities to maximize touchpoints with customers across all benefits.

  • Truveris is recognized for its flexible solution (TruGuard®) that readjudicates 100% of a plan’s pharmacy claims for errors throughout the term of their PBM contract.

Opioid Management Strategies

  • OptumRx is recognized for its Opioid Risk Management Program which significantly reduced excessive consumption, dispensing and prescribing of prescription opioids – while still preserving patient quality of care.

Quality Improvement

  • DST Health and Bridgecom are recognized for their collaborative partnership to operationalize technology and workflow innovations that improve member experience and outcomes while reducing compliance risks and optimizing the cost of program administration.

To learn more details about each of the winning organizations’ programs/approaches, click here.

About PBMI

The Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute (PBMI) is the nation’s leading provider of research and education that informs, advises, and influences the industry on topics related to drug cost management. PBMI offers research, continuing education, and web resources to help all critical stakeholders work better together to optimize the overall value of drug benefit programs. To learn more, visit www.pbmi.com.

Contact:

Julie Blackman

PBMI

480-730-0814

jblackman@pbmi.com 

PBMI 2014 RGB.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
31
11:24
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
21
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
12:34
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
17
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
12:36
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
14
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
04 Mar
VELO
Her på falderebet vil jeg lige sige tak til jer for de venlige tilkendegivelser.  Det er jo ingen sa..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
2
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
3
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
4
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
5
Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024

Latest news

19:31
Interoperability demo at OFC: eSilicon 56G SerDes and Precise-ITC 400G FEC
19:28
Atera Announces Major Release and Move to Microsoft Azure Service Fabric
19:21
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages TRUE Investors to Contact the Firm
19:14
ADM Tronics CEO Andre’ DiMino Interviewed on The Big Biz Show
19:05
DCHFA Names Monte J. Stanford, Chief Operating Officer
19:04
PDAC Welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to World’s Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention
19:00
Eight Winning Organizations Receive PBMI 2019 Excellence Award
18:57
Huawei Wins Three Optical Network Innovation Awards at OFC 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 19:56:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-05 20:56:58 - 2019-03-05 19:56:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY