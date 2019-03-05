05/03/2019 21:02:11

Former HPE Sales Executive Joins DialSource to Lead Digital Sales Transformation and Enterprise Engagements

Sacramento, CA, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DialSource, a leading provider of enterprise sales engagement solutions for Salesforce.com and Microsoft Dynamics, announced today that it has appointed Lars Fredrick Wold as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Sales. Wold brings more than twenty years of experience in global sales and business development to this role where he will lead digital sales transformation initiatives and drive new client acquisitions. Wold will also provide strategic insights and drive the go-to-market shift from SMB to the enterprise.

“With DialSource growing at 306% over the past three years, we are excited to have Lars join our organization to accelerate our continued growth in the enterprise space and expand our relationships with key partners,” said Joshua Tillman, CEO, and Founder of DialSource. “His experience in enterprise sales engagements and expansive industry knowledge will make for a great addition to our leadership team.”

Prior to DialSource, Wold held a variety of roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise over the last 18 years. During his tenure, Wold led the Enterprise Group’s Global Inside Sales and Support Organization, with more than 1,200 sales, support and business development professionals in over 40 countries and was accountable for $27 billion in quota annually. Wold also led the worldwide sales process transformation initiative for the PointNext Services organization, representing more than twenty-thousand individual contributors as one of twelve global business unit project leaders successfully implementing one of the largest and fastest SFDC implementations on record.  Wold was recognized as one of the top sales leaders while at Hewlett Packard.

“Lars brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our executive leadership team and we are looking forward to him driving our sales efforts to new heights,” said Omar Haq, COO, and Co-Founder of DialSource. “Wold’s technology background and enterprise sales experience will be a valuable asset to DialSource, as our company seeks to accelerate its growth even further year after year. We’re thrilled to welcome Lars to the team and bring a marquee executive to the Sacramento region.”

“I am excited to join DialSource, a company that has such amazing growth potential in the rapidly accelerating digital sales and customer service center space,” said Wold. “I am looking forward to sharing my vast experiences and tapping into my deep enterprise sales knowledge to continue to drive DialSource’s growth upmarket and ensure continuous and optimal client support.”

About DialSource:DialSource is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) technology company that enables enterprise organizations to accelerate opportunities from lead to revenue and improve sales and service communications. With a vision to help maximize the potential of businesses through sales engagement technology, DialSource created Denali for Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics to enable organizations everywhere to drive increases in efficiency and revenue through enhancing CRM. To date, DialSource powers millions of interactions at the world’s leading brands. Learn more about DialSource Denali for Salesforce and Microsoft Dynamics at www.DialSource.com.

  • 2015 Red Herring Global list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch

  • 2016 BIG Innovation Awards "Product of the Year" by Business Intelligence Group

  • 2013 Salesforce Dreamforce Conference “30 Most Powerful Apps” winner

    • Tim Harris

    DialSource

    9163900537

    tim.harris@dialsource.com

