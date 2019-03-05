05/03/2019 10:40:05

Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pneumatic diaphragm pumps market was valued at USD 2,860.6 million in 2017 and is likely to expand to USD 4,390.8 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period. The growth can be primarily attributed to the increasing demand for pneumatic diaphragm pumps from the chemical industry. Considerable growth in the water, wastewater and sanitation sector coupled with the rising offshore exploration & production activities are further expected to propel the demand over the forecast period.

Commonly known as air operated double diaphragm pump (AODD), diaphragm pumps are positive displacement pumps that help in transferring liquids at a continuous volume and rate flow. Pneumatic diaphragm pumps operate by landing a controlled quantity of liquid in it and hence disperse it later from a specific outlet. These pumps are driven with the aid of pneumatic energy that is produced with the aid of an air distribution valve as well as a pilot valve which are located in the central unit.

Key findings from the report:

  • The global pneumatic diaphragm pumps market is likely to reach USD 4,390.8 million by 2024

  • Up to 80 bar segment held the major share of the market in 2017, and is likely to witness a healthy CAGR during 2018 to 2024

  • Double Acting Diaphragm Pump held a considerable share of the market in 2017, and is projected to propel at a healthy CAGR

  • Water & wastewater was the largest end-use segment in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue over the next seven years

  • Asia-Pacific  dominated the global market in 2017, and is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

  • Some of the key companies operating in the industry include Xylem Inc.; Graco Inc.; Ingersoll Rand; Idex Corporation; SPX Flow; Dover Corporation; Tapflo Group; Yamada Corporation; Verder Group; and LEWA GmbH; among others

  • As of August 2018, Almatec (part of Dover’s PSG), announced the release of its new C-series AODD pump. The newly launched pump is a more cost-effective, reliable, and super-built solution than similar plastic pumps. The pump has an exceptional design that increases bolt torque, hence improving the pump safety as compared to competitors.

Water & wastewater accounted for the major share of the global market

Growing use of pneumatic diaphragm pumps in the water and wastewater sector due to their capability of handling any kind of debris is a major factor driving the market. The water and wastewater segment held the largest market share in 2017, and the trend is likely to continue over the forecast period. Diaphragm pumps are ideal for metering, conveying, as well as for other applications in the water & wastewater sector. Population explosion, industrial development along with rising significance on wastewater treatment, particularly in the urban areas, is boosting the growth of the segment.

Pneumatic diaphragm pumps market - Regional insight

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market for pneumatic diaphragm pumps in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance over the next seven years. The aforementioned growth can be primarily attributed to the significant demand from key industries such as oil & gas, water & wastewater, chemicals, and power generation. Moreover, rising investment in infrastructure along with rapid industrialization and rising demand for appropriate sanitation facilities is likely to drive the demand for pneumatic diaphragm pumps in Asia-Pacific.

The report segments pneumatic diaphragm pumps market on the basis of operation, pressure, end-use, and region.

By Operation

  • Single Acting Diaphragm Pump

  • Double Acting Diaphragm Pump

By Pressure

  • Up to 80 Bar

  • 80 to 200 Bar

  • Above 200 Bar

    • By End-Use

    • Chemicals

    • Water & Wastewater

    • Oil & Gas

    • Pharmaceuticals

    • Food & Beverage

    • Others

    By Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia-Pacific

    • Central & South America (CSA)

    • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

