05/03/2019 02:46:21

HFBC, NUBK, STI, and TCF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:

HopFed Bancorp, Inc. (NasdaqGM: HFBC) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to HFBC’s agreement to be acquired by First Financial Corporation for 0.444 shares of First Financial common stock or $21.00 in cash per HFBC share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-hopfed-bancorp-inc

Kinderhook Bank Corp. (OTC QB: NUBK

) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to NUBK’s agreement to be acquired by Community Bank System, Inc. for $62.00 in cash per NUBK share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-kinderhook-bank-corp.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to STI’s agreement to be acquired by BB&T Corporation for 1.295 shares of BBT common stock per SunTrust share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-suntrust-banks-inc.

TCF Financial Corporation

(NYSE: TCF) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to TCF’s agreement to be acquired by Chemical Financial Corporation for 0.5081 shares of Chemical common stock per TCF share.  To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-tcf-financial-corporation.

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

, with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.  Attorney advertising.  Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:   

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

https://www.rigrodskylong.com

RL Logo.jpg

Related content
22 Feb - 
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it i..
15 Feb - 
MERGER ALERT – TCF and VSM: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Remin..
15 Feb - 
MERGER ALERT –MRT and HFBC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Remin..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

02:46 STI
HFBC, NUBK, STI, and TCF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
07 Feb BBT
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating the Board of Directors of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages STI Investors to Contact the Firm
07 Feb BBT
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Sale of SunTrust Banks, Inc. to BB&T Corporation is Fair to Shareholders
07 Nov STI
First Tennessee, SunTrust to Host Documentary Screening in Honor of Dr. King’s Dream of Financial Inclusion
08 Aug STI
New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for SunTrust Banks, Lincoln Electric, Allison Transmission, LRAD, Erie Indemnity, and Encore Wire — Factors of Influence, Major Initiatives and Sustained Production

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
3
Microbot Medical Announces Notice of Intention to Grant of European Patent for Adjustable Guidewire Technology
4
Nosto Expands Its AI-Powered Enterprise Personalization Suite for Fashion & Beauty Retail
5
LightStep Tracing Shakes Up Microservices and Serverless APM and Observability

Related stock quotes

SunTrust Banks Inc 66.22 -0.1% Stock price decreasing
HopFed Bancorp Inc 20.14 0.0% Stock price increasing
TCF Financial Corporatio.. 22.98 -0.6% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

03:01
Nokia wins Indosat Ooredoo's IP/MPLS network upgrade in Indonesia
02:46
HFBC, NUBK, STI, and TCF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
02:34
CASM, ELLI, and LABL SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts
02:32
Meritage Homes announces preliminary orders for the first two months of 2019
01:52
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
01:30
KONICA MINOLTA SHARES NEW PARTNER STRATEGY AT ITS 2019 DEALER CONFERENCE
01:18
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
01:17
BlackLine Prices Offering of 4,883,873 Shares by Selling Stockholders

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 03:57:48
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB6 - 2019-03-05 04:57:48 - 2019-03-05 03:57:48 - 1000 - Website: OKAY