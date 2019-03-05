HOLIDAY INN CLUB VACATIONS ADDS FIRST URBAN LOCATION TO ITS PORTFOLIO WITH PURCHASE OF HISTORIC NEW ORLEANS APARTMENT BUILDING

Orlando, FL, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orange Lake Resorts, home to the Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand, today announces the acquisition of The Maritime, a luxury apartment building originally built in 1893 as New Orleans’ first skyscraper. The historic building is being purchased from Timeshare Acquisitions Real Estate, LLC, a company owned by Bert Blicher and Sam Pontius, which acquired the property from Maritime Building, LLC. Following renovations, the property will join the 26 timeshare resorts in the Holiday Inn Club Vacations brand portfolio as the company’s first urban property and New Orleans location.

“New Orleans is a dynamic and exciting destination that’s rich in culture, history and entertainment,” said Tom Nelson, President and CEO of Orange Lake Resorts. “This beautiful property enables our guests to experience the vibrant Louisiana city in a unique and authentic way. The purchase and development of this urban property underscores our strategy to expand to major destinations, as we continue to grow our resort network to provide our owners and guests with memorable vacation experiences.”

Orange Lake Resorts will begin renovations in May and expects to welcome guests in early 2020. Once the property is renovated and branded, it will contain one- and two-bedroom villas, ranging in size from 496 to 1,110 square feet. In total, the resort will be comprised of 105 villas, including a significant proportion of Signature Collection villas, the resort’s luxury product. With its historic location and beautiful architecture, this Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort is sure to become a guest favorite.

A short walk away from New Orleans’ famed French Quarter and one block from historic Bourbon Street, the resort will offer an ideal location to visitors. Within one mile from the property are popular New Orleans neighborhoods and tourist spots, such as the Arts District, Lafayette Park, Jackson Square and the St. Louis Cathedral. The Garden District, Uptown and Mid-City are also in close proximity to the property.

About Orange Lake Resorts

Orange Lake Resorts encompasses 28 resorts and 7,600 villas in the U.S., with more than 340,000 timeshare owners and 5,000+ employees.

Orange Lake Resorts, a leader within the vacation ownership industry with more than three decades of proven success, operates Holiday Inn Club®. The Holiday Inn Club Vacations® brand was created in 2008 through a strategic alliance with IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group), one of the world’s leading hotel companies. The flagship Holiday Inn Club Vacations property in Orlando, Fla., located next to the Walt Disney World ® Resort, was established in 1982 by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson. The timeshare brand includes 26 resorts across 13 states. For more information on Holiday Inn Club Vacations or to book reservations, visit holidayinnclubvacations.com. Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/hiclubvacations or Twitter at twitter.com/hiclubvacations.

