Home BancShares, Inc. to Present at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference

CONWAY, Ark., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS:  HOMB) (“Home” or “the Company”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank (“Centennial”), announced today that it would participate in a panel discussion titled “Banking Unplugged” at the RBC Capital Markets 2019 Financial Institutions Conference held in New York, March 12-13, 2019.

The panel discussion will commence at 3:00 p.m. CT (4:00 p.m. ET), on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The conference panel discussion will be webcast live and can be accessed through the company’s website, www.homebancshares.com, under Investor Relations. Those accessing the webcast panel discussion should allow extra time to register and download any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available for 90 days following the live presentation at the following link: https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/rbc/financials2019/34112144369.cfm.

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements.  These factors include, but are not limited to, the following:  economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions, increased regulatory requirements as a result of our exceeding $10 billion in total assets, legislative and regulatory changes, technological changes and cybersecurity risks, competition from other financial institutions, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the SEC on February 26, 2019.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Home BancShares, Inc.

Donna Townsell

Senior Executive Vice President &

Director of Investor Relations

(501) 328-4625

