05/03/2019 16:17:00

Issue of Equity

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

PR Newswire

London, March 5

Capital Gearing Trust plc

To:                   PR Newswire

From:              Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c.

LEI:                  213800T2PJTPVF1UGW53

Date:               05 March 2019

ISSUE OF EQUITY

On 05 March 2019 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 8,000 Ordinary Shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,092 pence per share.

The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 7,617,989 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares held in Treasury.  Therefore, the total number of shares with voting rights in the Company is 7,617,989.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

PATAC Limited

Company Secretary

Enquiries: 0131 538 6610

Related content
11:18 - 
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Mar - 
Issue of Equity
04 Mar - 
Net Asset Value(s)
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

16:17 E:CGT
Issue of Equity
11:18 E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
04 Mar E:CGT
Issue of Equity
04 Mar E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar E:CGT
Issue of Equity
01 Mar E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
01 Mar E:CGT
Total Voting Rights
28 Feb E:CGT
Issue of Equity
28 Feb E:CGT
Net Asset Value(s)
27 Feb E:CGT
Issue of Equity

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
3
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
4
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
5
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019

Related stock quotes

Capital Gearing Trust PL.. 4,092.70 -0.7% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

16:26
New equity right for trading, SECITS Holding AB TO (69/19)
16:19
DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Notifies Investors of Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Those Who Have Significant Losses From Investment In Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) To Contact Brower Piven Before The Lead Plaintiff Deadline
16:17
Issue of Equity
16:15
BluEarth Acquires a 23 MW Construction-Ready Solar Portfolio in the United States
16:15
Reflect and PixelFLEX recognized for “Best Retail Technology” by design:retail Magazine
16:15
Qorvo Announces Closing of Offering of Additional $270 Million of 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026
16:05
Alcide Named ‘Breakout’ Cloud Security of 2019 InfoSec Awards at RSA

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 16:43:04
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-05 17:43:04 - 2019-03-05 16:43:04 - 1000 - Website: OKAY