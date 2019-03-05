05/03/2019 01:52:53

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019

HOUSTON, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KMF) today provided a summary unaudited statement of assets and liabilities and announced its net asset value and asset coverage ratios under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) as of February 28, 2019. 

As of February 28, 2019, the Fund’s net assets were $638 million and its net asset value per share was $13.04.  As of February 28, 2019, the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior securities representing indebtedness was 448% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage (debt and preferred stock) was 328%.

    

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc.

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

February 28, 2019

(Unaudited)

 (in millions) Per Share
Investments$  916.0  $  18.74 
Cash and cash equivalents   1.4     0.03 
Deposits   0.2   0.00 
Accrued income   2.0     0.04 
Receivable for securities sold   5.9   0.12 
Other assets   0.6   0.01 
Total assets   926.1     18.94 
    
Credit facility   4.0     0.08 
Notes   200.9     4.11 
Unamortized notes issuance costs   (0.7)    (0.01)
Preferred stock   75.0     1.53 
Unamortized preferred stock issuance costs   (0.6)    (0.01)
Total leverage   278.6     5.70 
    
Payable for securities purchased   5.9     0.12 
Other liabilities   4.0     0.08 
Total liabilities   9.9     0.20 
    
Net assets$  637.6  $  13.04 
    
The Fund had 48,878,499 common shares outstanding as of February 28, 2019.
    

As of February 28, 2019, equity and debt investments were 98% and 2%, respectively, of the Fund’s long-term investments of $916 million.  Long-term investments were comprised of Midstream Company (71%), Midstream MLP (24%), Other Energy (3%), and Debt (2%).

The Fund’s ten largest holdings by issuer at February 28, 2019 were:

 Units / Shares

(in thousands)

 Amount

(in millions)

 Percent of

Long-Term

Investments

1. ONEOK, Inc. (Midstream Company)1,412 $90.7 9.9%
2. The Williams Companies, Inc. (Midstream Company)2,696 72.0 7.9%
3. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (Midstream Company)2,895 67.2 7.3%
4. Enbridge Inc. (Midstream Company)1,605 59.4 6.5%
5. Targa Resources Corp. (Midstream Company)1,252 50.4 5.5%
6. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Midstream Company)2,469 47.3 5.2%
7. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (Midstream Company)1,172 42.9 4.7%
8. Capital Product Partners L.P. - Class B Units (Midstream Company)*3,939 35.5 3.9%
9. TransCanada Corporation (Midstream Company)764 34.2 3.7%
10. Energy Transfer LP (Midstream MLP)2,256 33.4 3.6%

____________

* On November 27, 2018, Capital Product Partners L.P. (“CPLP”) and DSS Holdings L.P. (“DSS”), entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which CPLP has agreed to spin off its crude and product tanker business into a separate publicly listed company, which will merge with DSS.  In connection with this transaction, all of the Fund’s CPLP Class B Units will be redeemed for cash at $9.00 per unit. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 whose common stock is traded on the NYSE. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on making cash distributions to its stockholders by investing at least 80% of its total assets in securities of companies in the Midstream/Energy Sector, consisting of: (a) Midstream Master Limited Partnerships (“MLPs”), (b) Midstream Companies, (c) Other MLPs and (d) Other Energy Companies. The Fund anticipates that the majority of its investments will consist of investments in midstream MLPs and Midstream Companies. See Glossary of Key Terms in the Fund’s quarterly reports.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined under the U.S. federal securities laws. Generally, the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "project," "will" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the Fund’s historical experience and its present expectations or projections indicated in any forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, changes in economic and political conditions; regulatory and legal changes; MLP industry risk; leverage risk; valuation risk; interest rate risk; tax risk; and other risks discussed in the Fund’s filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Fund undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein. There is no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be attained.

