KONICA MINOLTA SHARES NEW PARTNER STRATEGY AT ITS 2019 DEALER CONFERENCE

RAMSEY, NJ, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At its 2019 dealer conference, kicking off today, Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, Inc. (Konica Minolta) announced its newest strategic initiatives to help dealers serve their existing customers and win new business. The event will champion dealers as the heroes for businesses of all sizes during a period of rapid digital transformation.

Organizations of every size and type will undergo massive transformation over the next several years, which is why dealer support will be so critical. Accordingly, Konica Minolta has introduced new options, ideas and programs for its dealers, with the singular goal of supporting their businesses to create more opportunities to expand their market share, bringing new sources of services revenue.

“Because we’re a large company with a long history, we’ve felt the growing pains of organizational change just as much as our customers, which makes us uniquely qualified to provide solutions for our dealers,” said Rick Taylor, President and CEO. “At Konica Minolta, we believe the possibilities we can offer our dealers are limitless. We are making the case for our dealers to digitally transform and to provide new value-based offerings to grow their customer base and revenue.”

Specifically, the team shared programs for how to leverage Managed Services from Konica Minolta’s IT Services division, All Covered, to showcasing next generation office MFPs (the newly developed iSeries Bizhub, which will be released later this year), to solutions for how to support high-end continuous feed inkjet, wide format print and industrial print.

The dealer conference will also feature a number of educational sessions, which will be hosted on March 5th, focused on AI, security, workplace of the future, talent development, humanization in technology and much more. All this is aimed at educating dealers about how Konica Minolta’s solutions and services will help accelerate business and simplify Managed Services for them and their customers.

Konica Minolta’s own business transformation has seen an aggressive investment in R&D and co-innovation activities with its partners to determine ways to create new value for customers. Notably, at this year’s dealer conference, the team will also be showcasing new concepts currently under incubation by its R&D Open Labs, based around the world. Coupled with this, Konica Minolta has continued to strengthen its acquisition strategy since its last dealer conference in October 2017, with 5 new companies added to the family, to further consolidate its Managed Services and ECM offering.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com) with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 12 consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America's Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for six consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

+1 201 825-4000

PR@kmbs.konicaminolta.us