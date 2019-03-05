05/03/2019 07:00:00

KVH Surpasses 9,000 VSAT Systems Shipped for Global Connectivity

The milestone highlights KVH’s position as a maritime VSAT market share leader providing satellite broadband connectivity to vessels around the world

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., (Nasdaq: KVHI), a leader in mobile connectivity, announced that it recently shipped its 9,000th mini-VSAT Broadband℠  system. KVH’s TracPhone® V-series antenna systems are designed to provide satellite broadband connectivity to commercial vessels and leisure yachts around the world, by utilizing advanced satellite technology, including the latest high throughout satellites (HTS).

“Ever since we launched our mini-VSAT Broadband network more than 10 years ago, our antenna systems have been in demand by the maritime industry,” says Martin Kits van Heyningen, KVH’s chief executive officer. “Our solution is known for fast data speeds, affordable airtime, and an advanced, secure, and reliable network, which continues to be a winning combination as the maritime industry relies more and more on connectivity.”

KVH’s products and services have been recognized in the maritime industry for many years. TracPhone V-series systems have received eight product excellence awards from the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA) in the past nine years. Also, in “Prospects for Maritime Satellite Communications, 6th Edition” (2018), industry analysts at Euroconsult reported that KVH is the market share leader in maritime VSAT by units, noting that KVH’s share of the maritime industry’s fielded VSAT terminals is nearly double that of its next closest competitor, as of the end of 2017.

KVH’s advanced TracPhone antenna systems include the TracPhone V3-HTS, a 37 cm diameter Ku-band ultra-compact maritime VSAT antenna, and the TracPhone V7-HTS, a 60 cm diameter Ku-band antenna. These HTS antenna systems are designed for KVH’s mini-VSAT Broadband HTS network, which utilizes Intelsat Flex Maritime service, providing multi-layered global coverage through Intelsat EpicNG HTS and select wide beams. KVH also manufactures the TracPhone V11-IP, a 1.1 meter diameter, dual-mode C/Ku-band antenna for global VSAT connectivity. KVH’s VSAT systems feature the Integrated CommBox™ Modem (ICM), a streamlined belowdecks unit that replaces the need for a rack full of components and integrates all antenna control, onboard network management, and modem functions in one small box. The ICM also receives onboard news, entertainment, and operations content sent via KVH’s IP-MobileCast™ content delivery service.

In addition to designing and manufacturing award-winning satellite antenna products, KVH applies innovation to maritime services as well; in 2017, KVH launched AgilePlans®, a subscription-based Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) model for the commercial maritime sector.  KVH’s all-inclusive, no-commitment AgilePlans CaaS offering includes, for one monthly fee: connectivity via the mini-VSAT Broadband satellite network; a TracPhone V-series satellite communications antenna with free installation in select ports; news and training content delivered via satellite; and delivery of chart and weather content. The AgilePlans program has proven so successful that in the fourth quarter of 2018, it accounted for more than 62% of KVH’s total commercial maritime VSAT shipments.

KVH is a mobile technology innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s Videotel™ business is a market-leading provider of training films, computer-based training, and eLearning for the maritime industry, and its KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

Note to Editors: For more information about KVH’s satellite connectivity solutions, please visit the KVH website, kvh.com/connections. High-resolution images of KVH products are available at the KVH Press Room Image Library, kvh.com/Press-Room/Image-Library.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, R.I., and Tinley Park, Ill., and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding the success of our new initiatives, our anticipated revenue, competitive positioning, profitability, and orders for products and services. Actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Factors that might cause these differences include, but are not limited to: the uncertain duration of the initial adverse impact on our overall revenues of our new AgilePlans, under which we recognize no revenue for product sales, either at the time of shipment or over the contract term; our ability to successfully implement our new initiatives without unanticipated additional expenses; potential reduced sales to companies in or dependent upon the turbulent oil and gas industry; the impact of extended economic weakness on the sale and use of marine vessels and recreational vehicles; the potential inability to increase or maintain our market share in the market for airtime services; the need to increase sales of the TracPhone V-IP and V-HTS series products and related services to maintain and improve airtime gross margins; the need for, or delays in, qualification of products to customer or regulatory standards; potential declines or changes in customer demand, due to economic, weather-related, seasonal, and other factors, particularly with respect to the TracPhone V-IP and V-HTS series, including with respect to new pricing models; increased prices and service competition in the mobile connectivity market; and, potential increased expenses associated with investments in new technology and new initiatives. These and other factors are discussed in more detail in KVH’s annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019. Copies are available through its Investor Relations department and website, https://investors.kvh.com. KVH does not assume any obligation to update its forward-looking statements to reflect new information and developments. 

KVH Industries, Inc. has used, registered, or applied to register its trademarks in the U.S.A. and other countries around the world, including but not limited to the following marks: KVH, mini-VSAT Broadband, TracPhone, CommBox, IP-MobileCast, AgilePlans, TracVision, Videotel, NEWSlink, and SPORTSlink. All other trademarks are the property of their respective companies.

