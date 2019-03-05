Market Trends Toward New Normal in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Empire State Realty Trust, Synergy Resources, IQVIA, Intrexon, and Denbury Resources — Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings

NEW YORK, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), Synergy Resources Corporation (NYSE:SRCI), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

Complimentary Access: Research Reports

Full copies of recently published reports are available to readers at the links below.

RBA DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RBA ESRT DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ESRT SRCI DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SRCI IQV DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IQV XON DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=XON DNR DOWNLOAD: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DNR

(You may have to copy and paste the link into your browser and hit the [ENTER] key)

The new research reports from Market Source Research, available for free download at the links above, examine Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA), Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT), Synergy Resources Corporation (NYSE:SRCI), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV), Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON), and Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) on a fundamental level and outlines the overall demand for their products and services in addition to an in-depth review of the business strategy, management discussion, and overall direction going forward. Several excerpts from the recently released reports are available to today's readers below.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 1st, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

RITCHIE BROS. AUCTIONEERS INCORPORATED (RBA) REPORT OVERVIEW

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported revenue of $245.35MM vs $227.40MM (up 7.89%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.21 vs $0.10 (up 110.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers reported revenue of $610.52MM vs $566.40MM (up 7.79%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.70 vs $0.86 (down 18.60%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.59 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2020.

To read the full Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (RBA) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=RBA

-----------------------------------------

EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST, INC. (ESRT) REPORT OVERVIEW

Empire State Realty Trust's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Empire State Realty Trust reported revenue of $186.40MM vs $186.55MM (down 0.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.10 vs $0.12 (down 16.67%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Empire State Realty Trust reported revenue of $712.47MM vs $678.00MM (up 5.08%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.40 vs $0.38 (up 5.26%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 24th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.20. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.91 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

To read the full Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (ESRT) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=ESRT

-----------------------------------------

SYNERGY RESOURCES CORPORATION (SRCI) REPORT OVERVIEW

Synergy Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Synergy Resources reported revenue of $190.34MM vs $140.10MM (up 35.87%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $0.23 (up 47.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Synergy Resources reported revenue of $645.64MM vs $362.52MM (up 78.10%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.07 vs $0.69 (up 55.07%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.27. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.02 and is expected to report on February 19th, 2020.

To read the full Synergy Resources Corporation (SRCI) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=SRCI

-----------------------------------------

IQVIA HOLDINGS INC. (IQV) REPORT OVERVIEW

IQVIA's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, IQVIA reported revenue of $2,688.00MM vs $2,521.00MM (up 6.62%) and basic earnings per share $0.34 vs $4.74 (down 92.83%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, IQVIA reported revenue of $10,412.00MM vs $9,702.00MM (up 7.32%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.27 vs $5.86 (down 78.33%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 1st, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.24. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.73 and is expected to report on February 13th, 2020.

To read the full IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=IQV

-----------------------------------------

INTREXON CORPORATION (XON) REPORT OVERVIEW

Intrexon's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Intrexon reported revenue of $32.45MM vs $46.02MM (down 29.49%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.44 vs -$0.33. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Intrexon reported revenue of $230.98MM vs $190.93MM (up 20.98%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.98 vs -$1.58. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.17. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$1.46 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2020.

To read the full Intrexon Corporation (XON) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=XON

-----------------------------------------

DENBURY RESOURCES INC. (DNR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Denbury Resources' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended September 30th, 2018 vs September 30th, 2017, Denbury Resources reported revenue of $394.97MM vs $266.56MM (up 48.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.17 vs $0.00. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2017 vs December 31st, 2016, Denbury Resources reported revenue of $1,129.79MM vs $975.60MM (up 15.80%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.42 vs -$2.61. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 14th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.46 and is expected to report on February 26th, 2020.

To read the full Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) report, download it here: https://MarketSourceResearch.com/register/?so=DNR

-----------------------------------------

ABOUT MARKET SOURCE RESEARCH

Market Source Research delivers the key research reports that helps serious investors, registered brokers, professional traders, and personal investment advisers find reliable information in today's markets. Market Source Research's team is comprised of financial professionals, many of which hold Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) designations and FINRA® BrokerCheck® certifications. Whether identifying emerging trends, or discovering new opportunity, the team at Market Source Research is dedicated to providing accurate, informative, and objective content that’s ahead of the curve. With insights on individual companies as well as sectors, readers get the industry's best available combination of big-picture perspective as well as granular detail.

REGISTERED MEMBER STATUS

Market Source Research's oversight and audit staff are registered analysts, brokers, and/or financial advisers ("Registered Members") working within Equity Research, Media, and Compliance departments. Market Source Research's roster includes qualified CFA® charterholders, licensed securities attorneys, and registered FINRA® members holding duly issued CRD® numbers. Current licensed status of several Registered Members at Market Source Research have been independently verified by an outside audit firm, including policy and audit records duly executed by Registered Members. Complaints, concerns, questions, or inquiries regarding this release should be directed to Market Source Research's Compliance department by Phone, at +1 (704) 343-6361, or by E-mail at compliance@MarketSourceResearch.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold, or sell any security. Market Source Research, Market Source Research members, and/or Market Source Research affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed. Market Source Research makes no representations as to the completeness, accuracy, or timeliness of the material provided and all materials are subject to change without notice. Market Source Research has not been compensated for the publication of this press release by any of the above mentioned companies. Market Source Research is not a financial advisory firm, investment adviser, or broker-dealer, and does not undertake any activities that would require such registration. For our full disclaimer, disclosure, and terms of service please visit our website.

Media Contact:

Hugo Moreau, Media Department

Office: +1 (704) 343-6361

E-mail: media@MarketSourceResearch.com

© 2019 Market Source Research. All Rights Reserved. For republishing permissions, please contact a partner network manager at partnership@MarketSourceResearch.com.

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.