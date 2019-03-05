05/03/2019 21:05:00

MicroVision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

REDMOND, Wash., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.8 million, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. MicroVision's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $11.9 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenue for full year 2018 was $17.6 million, compared to $9.6 million for full year 2017. MicroVision's net loss for full year 2018 was $27.3 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to a net loss of $25.5 million, or $0.35 per share for full year 2017.

“We made tremendous progress in 2018 and are very excited by the sales opportunities we have for 2019,” said Perry Mulligan, MicroVision’s Chief Executive Officer.  “By advancing our core technology, products, company culture and our ability to execute we have positioned the company to deliver our technology and solutions to multiple OEMs in 2019.”

The company has implemented Revenue Standard ASC 606 for the year beginning January 1, 2018. The Company transitioned to the new standard using the full retrospective approach, and per the standard, historical periods have been adjusted as if the new standard was in place for historical periods.

Financial Results Conference Call

The company will host a conference call today to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and current business operations at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties can listen to the company's conference call which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=114723&p=irol-calendar or dialing 1-877-883-0383 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-902-6506 (for participants outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call using pass code number 4343681.  The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page.

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision’s IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to advancing technology products and solutions, opportunities to bring products to market, shipping plans for products, future product and technology development and sales, enabling advanced solutions and other products and those containing words such as “positioned”  are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the company's forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to raise additional capital when needed; products incorporating our PicoP display engine may not achieve market acceptance, commercial partners may not perform under agreements as anticipated, we may be unsuccessful in identifying parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of IP assets, our or our customers failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

MicroVision, Inc.

Balance Sheet

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)
  December 31,December 31,
   2018   2017 
     

Assets

 

   
Current Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents $13,766  $16,966 
Accounts receivable, net  476   15 
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 987   680 
Inventory  1,109   4,541 
Other current assets    1,311     1,015 
Total current assets  17,649   23,217 
     
Property and equipment, net  2,993   3,251 
Restricted cash  435   435 
Intangible assets, net  486   602 
Other assets    1,470     2,262 
Total assets $23,033  $29,767 
     
     

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

   
Current Liabilities    
Accounts payable $2,411  $3,063 
Accrued liabilities  5,602   5,864 
Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of related costs -   5 
Other current liabilities  10,154   10,142 
Current portion of capital lease obligations    21     - 
Total current liabilities  18,188   19,074 
     
Capital lease obligations, net of current portion  33   - 
Deferred rent, net of current portion  695   302 
Other long-term liabilities    -     305 
Total liabilities    18,916     19,681 
     
Commitments and contingencies    
     
Shareholders' Equity    
Common stock at par value  100   79 
Additional paid-in capital  550,133   528,873 
Accumulated deficit    (546,116)    (518,866

)

Total shareholders' equity    4,117     10,086 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $23,033  $29,767 
     

MicroVision, Inc.

Statement of Operations

(In thousands, except earnings per share data)

(Unaudited)
         
         
  Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
   2018   2017   2018   2017 
         
         
Product revenue $  -  $  2  $  -  $  2,300 
License and royalty revenue    -     70     10,011     350 
Contract revenue    1,833     2,230     7,596     6,984 
Total revenue    1,833     2,302     17,607     9,634 
         
Cost of product revenue    3,470     787     5,468     4,359 
Cost of contract revenue    969     1,763     5,170     5,503 
Total cost of revenue    4,439     2,550     10,638     9,862 
         
Gross margin    (2,606)    (248)    6,969     (228)
         
         
Research and development expense    6,761     4,679     24,666     15,096 
Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense    2,570     3,189     9,523     10,156 
Total operating expenses    9,331     7,868     34,189     25,252 
         
Income (loss) from operations    (11,937)    (8,116)    (27,220)    (25,480)
         
Other income (expense), net    (11)    (3)    (30)    (6)
         
Net income (loss) $  (11,948) $  (8,119) $  (27,250) $  (25,486)
         
Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $  (0.13) $  (0.10) $  (0.31) $  (0.35)
         
Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted    94,682     78,596     86,983     72,786 
         

 

Investor Relations Contact:

David H. Allen

Darrow Associates, Inc.

408.427.4463

dallen@darrowir.com

 

MVIS logo (1).jpg

Related content
28 Feb - 
MicroVision to Ship the Explorer Edition of its MEMS-ba..
27 Feb - 
MicroVision to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 20..
26 Feb - 
MicroVision Regains Nasdaq Compliance
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

21:05 MVIS
MicroVision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
28 Feb MVIS
MicroVision to Ship the Explorer Edition of its MEMS-based 3D Consumer LiDAR
27 Feb MVIS
MicroVision to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on March 5, 2019
26 Feb MVIS
MicroVision Regains Nasdaq Compliance
25 Jan SSNC
Recent Analysis Shows SS&C Technologies, Arconic, Copart, ACI Worldwide, HOSTESS BRANDS, and Microvision Market Influences — Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth
03 Jan MVIS
MicroVision Raises $1.2 Million from the Sale of Common Stock
31 Dec MVIS
MicroVision Receives Nasdaq Global Market Listing Deficiency Notice
28 Dec MVIS
MicroVision to Exhibit Interactive Display and Consumer LiDAR at CES 2019
19 Dec MVIS
MicroVision Announces Addition of Simon Biddiscombe to its Board of Directors
11 Dec MVIS
MicroVision Announces Closing of $4.2 Million Offering of Common Stock

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
2
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
3
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
4
Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024
5
KONICA MINOLTA SHARES NEW PARTNER STRATEGY AT ITS 2019 DEALER CONFERENCE

Related stock quotes

Microvision Inc 1.130 -3.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

21:15
The Cooper Companies Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
21:15
SAExploration Announces One Year Extension of Term Loan Maturity Date
21:15
Corvus Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference
21:10
HEALTH INSURANCE INNOVATIONS, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida against Hea
21:10
BRISTOW GROUP, INC. INVESTOR ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court  for the Southern District of Texas District against Bristow Group, I
21:08
IRIDEX Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
21:05
Prothena to Participate in Upcoming March Healthcare Conferences
21:05
Aravive Announces Participation at Cowen and Company 39th Annual Health Care Conference

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 21:31:00
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-05 22:31:00 - 2019-03-05 21:31:00 - 1000 - Website: OKAY