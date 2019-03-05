MicroVision Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results

REDMOND, Wash., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS), a leader in innovative ultra-miniature projection display and sensing technology, today announced results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $1.8 million, compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. MicroVision's net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $11.9 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $8.1 million, or $0.10 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Revenue for full year 2018 was $17.6 million, compared to $9.6 million for full year 2017. MicroVision's net loss for full year 2018 was $27.3 million, or $0.31 per share, compared to a net loss of $25.5 million, or $0.35 per share for full year 2017.

“We made tremendous progress in 2018 and are very excited by the sales opportunities we have for 2019,” said Perry Mulligan, MicroVision’s Chief Executive Officer. “By advancing our core technology, products, company culture and our ability to execute we have positioned the company to deliver our technology and solutions to multiple OEMs in 2019.”

The company has implemented Revenue Standard ASC 606 for the year beginning January 1, 2018. The Company transitioned to the new standard using the full retrospective approach, and per the standard, historical periods have been adjusted as if the new standard was in place for historical periods.

Financial Results Conference Call

The company will host a conference call today to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results and current business operations at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT. Interested parties can listen to the company's conference call which will start at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 by accessing the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page at https://phx.corporate-ir.net/phoenix.zhtml?c=114723&p=irol-calendar or dialing 1-877-883-0383 (for U.S. participants) or 1-412-902-6506 (for participants outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the start of the call using pass code number 4343681. The conference call will be available for rebroadcast from the Investor Relations section of MicroVision’s web site on the Investor Relations Events Calendar page .

About MicroVision

MicroVision is the creator of PicoP® scanning technology, an ultra-miniature sensing and projection solution based on the laser beam scanning methodology pioneered by the company. MicroVision’s platform approach for this sensing and display solution means that its technology can be adapted to a wide array of applications and form factors. We combine our hardware, software, and algorithms to unlock value for our customers by providing them a differentiated advanced solution for a rapidly evolving, always-on world.

Extensive research has led MicroVision to become an independently recognized leader in the development of intellectual property. MicroVision’s IP portfolio has been recognized by the Patent Board as a top 50 IP portfolio among global industrial companies and has been included in the Ocean Tomo 300 Patent Index. The company is based in Redmond, Washington.

MicroVision and PicoP are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to advancing technology products and solutions, opportunities to bring products to market, shipping plans for products, future product and technology development and sales, enabling advanced solutions and other products and those containing words such as “positioned” are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the company's forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to raise additional capital when needed; products incorporating our PicoP display engine may not achieve market acceptance, commercial partners may not perform under agreements as anticipated, we may be unsuccessful in identifying parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of IP assets, our or our customers failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; and other risk factors identified from time to time in the company's SEC reports, including the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

MicroVision, Inc. Balance Sheet (In thousands) (Unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,766 $ 16,966 Accounts receivable, net 476 15 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts 987 680 Inventory 1,109 4,541 Other current assets 1,311 1,015 Total current assets 17,649 23,217 Property and equipment, net 2,993 3,251 Restricted cash 435 435 Intangible assets, net 486 602 Other assets 1,470 2,262 Total assets $ 23,033 $ 29,767 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,411 $ 3,063 Accrued liabilities 5,602 5,864 Billings on uncompleted contracts in excess of related costs - 5 Other current liabilities 10,154 10,142 Current portion of capital lease obligations 21 - Total current liabilities 18,188 19,074 Capital lease obligations, net of current portion 33 - Deferred rent, net of current portion 695 302 Other long-term liabilities - 305 Total liabilities 18,916 19,681 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' Equity Common stock at par value 100 79 Additional paid-in capital 550,133 528,873 Accumulated deficit (546,116 ) (518,866 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,117 10,086 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 23,033 $ 29,767

MicroVision, Inc. Statement of Operations (In thousands, except earnings per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Product revenue $ - $ 2 $ - $ 2,300 License and royalty revenue - 70 10,011 350 Contract revenue 1,833 2,230 7,596 6,984 Total revenue 1,833 2,302 17,607 9,634 Cost of product revenue 3,470 787 5,468 4,359 Cost of contract revenue 969 1,763 5,170 5,503 Total cost of revenue 4,439 2,550 10,638 9,862 Gross margin (2,606 ) (248 ) 6,969 (228 ) Research and development expense 6,761 4,679 24,666 15,096 Sales, marketing, general and administrative expense 2,570 3,189 9,523 10,156 Total operating expenses 9,331 7,868 34,189 25,252 Income (loss) from operations (11,937 ) (8,116 ) (27,220 ) (25,480 ) Other income (expense), net (11 ) (3 ) (30 ) (6 ) Net income (loss) $ (11,948 ) $ (8,119 ) $ (27,250 ) $ (25,486 ) Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.31 ) $ (0.35 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 94,682 78,596 86,983 72,786

Investor Relations Contact:

David H. Allen

Darrow Associates, Inc.

408.427.4463

dallen@darrowir.com