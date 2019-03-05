Mission Named the Official Cloud Services Provider of the Boston Celtics

BOSTON, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission , a managed services and consulting company for Amazon Web Services (AWS), today announced it has been named the official Cloud Services Provider of the Boston Celtics .

Mission and the Celtics began working together in 2010, when G2 Tech Group (which became Mission in October 2018) was selected to lead the club’s transformation from on-prem servers to the AWS Cloud. In 2017, Mission became an official corporate partner of the Boston Celtics. Since then, Mission has worked closely with the Celtics to develop and continually optimize a robust, secure, and reliable cloud computing environment. Mission provides the Celtics with Managed DevOps , cloud management, 24/7 cloud monitoring, and ongoing cloud consulting backed by a team of AWS experts.

“As a smart, data-driven, and pioneering adopter of the cloud and DevOps, the Celtics organization continues to be an incredible partner that understands and values the advantages these technologies and strategies deliver,” said Glenn Grant, President – U.S. East at Mission. “There’s a reason this club has more championship banners hanging than any other. We couldn’t be prouder of our work with the Celtics, or more excited to take our partnership to the next level as the team’s official Cloud Services Provider.”

“Mission is a highly trusted partner in our Technology portfolio. Their ability to manage our AWS assets independently, or in collaboration with internal resources, add to our innovation and flexibility in the complex world of disparate cloud and on-prem technologies. We look forward to further enhancements and joint projects with Mission in their official role as Cloud Services provider,” said Jay Wessland, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Boston Celtics.

About Mission

Mission is a trusted managed services provider and consulting partner for businesses using – or migrating to – Amazon Web Services (AWS). Through its dedicated team of expert cloud operations professionals and solutions architects, Mission delivers a unique breadth and depth of AWS-recognized technical and strategic proficiencies. Mission combines this know-how with an anything-is-possible belief in the power of cloud transformation through AWS, and a dedication to understanding and solving customers’ individual goals and challenges – enabling their development of new and powerful applications running on the AWS Cloud. Follow Mission on Twitter and LinkedIn .

