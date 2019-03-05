05/03/2019 14:30:32

National League of Cities Endorses ICMA-RC in New Enterprise Partnership

Washington, D.C., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National League of Cities (NLC) and ICMA-RC today announced that ICMA-RC will be NLC’s newest Enterprise Partner, building on more than a decade of collaboration between two preeminent public sector focused organizations. NLC, the largest and most representative organization for the leaders of America’s cities, towns and villages, will provide ICMA-RC with a platform to strengthen relationships with local officials and staff and help them build retirement security.

"We are excited to welcome ICMA-RC as an Enterprise Partner and strengthen our partnership that has helped the workforce of America’s cities, towns and villages with retirement and healthcare planning for more than a decade," said National League of Cities (NLC) CEO Executive Director Clarence E. Anthony. "We are excited to expand our partnership and share ICMA-RC’s knowledge of retirement planning with America’s local governments. Together, we can help millions of public sector employees reach their retirement goals."

As part of the partnership, ICMA-RC will become NLC’s sole retirement industry partner. ICMA-RC will participate in NLC’s public employee retirement-related outreach research, education and assistance to municipalities and state municipal leagues.

"Through its active and engaged membership, NLC has developed exceptional insight into the needs of public sector employees," said ICMA-RC’s Bob Schultze, President and CEO of ICMA-RC. "With our shared interest of being a resource for public sector workers, we look forward to leveraging our partnership to fine-tune and enhance our offerings to build great solutions to benefit thousands of cities around the country."

ICMA-RC sponsors the NLC Public Sector Retirement Initiative, which is a resource for elected officials to help navigate the complexities of retirement and healthcare planning and funding for the municipal workforce. The initiative serves as a research and information clearinghouse and education resource for all city leaders, no matter their level of sophistication.

About NLC

The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of every city, town and village in America, representing more than 270 million people. NLC’s mission is to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions. Learn more at nlc.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

 

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $54 billion in assets under management and administration (as of January 31, 2019), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org  or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Aprile Pritchet

ICMA-RC

202-962-8067

apritchet@icmarc.org

Tom Martin

National League of Cities (NLC)

202-626-3186

martin@nlc.org

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
31
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
04 Mar
VELO
Her på falderebet vil jeg lige sige tak til jer for de venlige tilkendegivelser.  Det er jo ingen sa..
12
11:24
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
11
04 Mar
VELO
Du er sandelig godt oplyst, speedfire.   MedWatch abonnement koster ikke 100,- kr., men 1.495,- kr. ..
11
04 Mar
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
11

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
3
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
4
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
5
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019

Latest news

14:45
TÜV SÜD certificate confirms compliance with FOSS licences
14:45
BLINK AND INTERENERGY ENTER INTO A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING
14:43
Result of AGM
14:42
Genexa Provides Parents Cleaner Medicine Solutions for Infants and Children
14:40
Green Globe Intl Welcomes Joel Cape of Cape Law Firm, PLC to Advisory Board
14:36
Modern States Education Alliance Increases Gift to Help Any Student Afford College and Earn College Credit for Free
14:35
CannabisNewsWire Announces Media Sponsorship of GIE Media’s Cannabis Conference 2019
14:33
Crestline Shows Its Care for the USO
14:30
National League of Cities Endorses ICMA-RC in New Enterprise Partnership

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 15:03:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-05 16:03:44 - 2019-03-05 15:03:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY