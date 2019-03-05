National League of Cities Endorses ICMA-RC in New Enterprise Partnership

Washington, D.C., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National League of Cities (NLC) and ICMA-RC today announced that ICMA-RC will be NLC’s newest Enterprise Partner, building on more than a decade of collaboration between two preeminent public sector focused organizations. NLC, the largest and most representative organization for the leaders of America’s cities, towns and villages, will provide ICMA-RC with a platform to strengthen relationships with local officials and staff and help them build retirement security.

"We are excited to welcome ICMA-RC as an Enterprise Partner and strengthen our partnership that has helped the workforce of America’s cities, towns and villages with retirement and healthcare planning for more than a decade," said National League of Cities (NLC) CEO Executive Director Clarence E. Anthony. "We are excited to expand our partnership and share ICMA-RC’s knowledge of retirement planning with America’s local governments. Together, we can help millions of public sector employees reach their retirement goals."

As part of the partnership, ICMA-RC will become NLC’s sole retirement industry partner. ICMA-RC will participate in NLC’s public employee retirement-related outreach research, education and assistance to municipalities and state municipal leagues.

"Through its active and engaged membership, NLC has developed exceptional insight into the needs of public sector employees," said ICMA-RC’s Bob Schultze, President and CEO of ICMA-RC. "With our shared interest of being a resource for public sector workers, we look forward to leveraging our partnership to fine-tune and enhance our offerings to build great solutions to benefit thousands of cities around the country."

ICMA-RC sponsors the NLC Public Sector Retirement Initiative, which is a resource for elected officials to help navigate the complexities of retirement and healthcare planning and funding for the municipal workforce. The initiative serves as a research and information clearinghouse and education resource for all city leaders, no matter their level of sophistication.

About NLC

The National League of Cities (NLC) is the voice of every city, town and village in America, representing more than 270 million people. NLC’s mission is to strengthen local leadership, influence federal policy and drive innovative solutions. Learn more at nlc.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About ICMA-RC

Founded in 1972, ICMA-RC is a non-profit, independent financial services corporation with approximately $54 billion in assets under management and administration (as of January 31, 2019), focused on providing retirement plans and related services for over a million public sector participant accounts. ICMA-RC’s mission is to help public sector employees build retirement security. The organization’s mission is delivered through its RealizeRetirement® approach in which ICMA-RC representatives actively engage participants in their retirement programs, help them build their asset base, and help them realize their retirement goals through a comprehensive retirement planning strategy. For more information, visit www.icmarc.org or follow ICMA-RC on Facebook, LinkedIn , and Twitter.

