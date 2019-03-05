05/03/2019 08:54:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco FTSE RAFI UK 100 UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 4

Funds      Date       Ticker   ISIN code    Shares in  Currency Net Asset     NAV/per
                      Symbol                Issue               Value         share
                                                                              Base
Invesco    04.03.2019 PSRU     IE00B23LNN70 950,001    GBP      10,355,908    10.90094
FTSE RAFI
UK 100
UCITS ETF

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
30
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
12
04 Mar
VELO
Her på falderebet vil jeg lige sige tak til jer for de venlige tilkendegivelser.  Det er jo ingen sa..
11
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
11
04 Mar
VELO
Du er sandelig godt oplyst, speedfire.   MedWatch abonnement koster ikke 100,- kr., men 1.495,- kr. ..
11
04 Mar
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
10
00:42
VELO
Det kunne være årsagen, men det ville klæde Euroinvestor at fortælle om årsagen til de mange sletted..
8

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
3
Microbot Medical Announces Notice of Intention to Grant of European Patent for Adjustable Guidewire Technology
4
Nosto Expands Its AI-Powered Enterprise Personalization Suite for Fashion & Beauty Retail
5
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes

Latest news

09:36
Global 3D Printing Market to Witness a CAGR of 21.68% during 2018-2024
09:30
Form 8.3 - Provident Financial PLC
09:05
Net Asset Value(s)
08:56
Net Asset Value(s)
08:56
Net Asset Value(s)
08:56
Net Asset Value(s)
08:55
Net Asset Value(s)
08:55
Net Asset Value(s)
08:55
Net Asset Value(s)

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 09:53:44
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB1 - 2019-03-05 10:53:44 - 2019-03-05 09:53:44 - 1000 - Website: OKAY