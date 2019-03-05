05/03/2019 10:37:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 5

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc, as at the close of business on 04 March 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1203.44p

Fundsmith Emerging Equit.. 1,214.35 -0.5%

