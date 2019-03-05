05/03/2019 10:49:00

Net Asset Value(s)

Smithson Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 5

The unaudited net asset value (calculated on the AIC basis) of Smithson Investment Trust plc, as at the close of business on 04 March 2019, was:

NAV per Ord share (incl. income)1078.01p

04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
30
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
04 Mar
VELO
Her på falderebet vil jeg lige sige tak til jer for de venlige tilkendegivelser.  Det er jo ingen sa..
12
04 Mar
VELO
Du er sandelig godt oplyst, speedfire.   MedWatch abonnement koster ikke 100,- kr., men 1.495,- kr. ..
11
04 Mar
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
11
00:42
VELO
Det kunne være årsagen, men det ville klæde Euroinvestor at fortælle om årsagen til de mange sletted..
9

EuroInvestor: In Focus
EuroInvestor: In Focus
EuroInvestor: In Focus
