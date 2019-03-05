NichePlus Digital Joins AMF Media Group

SAN RAMON, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMF Media Group (AMF) , an award-winning, full-service marketing agency, today announced that NichePlus Digital will join AMF effective April 1, 2019. NichePlus Digital is a best-practices digital agency that has been specializing in programmatic, SEM and customized digital campaign strategy for more than seven years.

“By 2020, 50 percent of all advertising will be digital. And, almost 90 percent of all digital display ads will be bought programmatically,” said Vintage Foster, CEO of AMF Media Group. “Bringing in NichePlus allows us to better service clients immediately while positioning the agency for future growth.”

The deal significantly enhances AMF’s digital capabilities, introducing a new AMF Digital division. AMF’s clients will now have access to a comprehensive suite of digital solutions, including programmatic data display targeting, OTT and connected TV advertising, search engine marketing, search engine optimization, email display targeting, social amplification and much more.

In addition to digital, the combined agency will provide branding and marketing, public relations, internal communications, web and app development, video production, events and crisis communications services.

“We are thrilled to join with AMF Media Group and be able to serve clients more holistically. Building a brand requires many techniques and strategies to be successful over the long term, but spot on messaging still drives the bus. Engaging creative is essential for a great campaign result,” said Craig Brown, CEO and chief technology officer of NichePlus. “AMF’s award-winning creative team will enhance the success rates of our clients’ digital investments. Together we will be able to exponentially scale our client base.”

Both agencies have deep expertise in a range of industries including healthcare, tourism, real estate and municipalities. In addition to AMF’s existing offices throughout California, the combined agency will operate out of Vancouver, British Columbia and Atlanta. NichePlus has done work for leading brands in both the United States and Canada, including Mavenlink, M/I Homes, Metabolic Maintenance and Trail Appliances.

Craig Brown will become market president of AMF Media Group, Canada and chief digital officer. Chris Severs, who is currently director of client strategy for NichePlus, will become vice president of digital strategy for the combined agency. Jim Dyer, who is currently NichePlus director of sales, will lead AMF digital sales in the United States and Canada.

The transaction with NichePlus Digital is scheduled to close on April 1, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

About NichePlus Digital

NichePlus Digital Inc. is a best-practices digital agency specializing in programmatic, SEM and customized digital campaign strategy. NichePlus is an IAB Member and is Google Ad Words and Analytics Certified.

About AMF Media Group

AMF Media Group is a full-service agency that delivers a comprehensive and clear approach on brand strategy and marketing, public relations, crisis communications, internal communications, multimedia production, web design and development, and event planning and management. AMF has offices in San Ramon, San Luis Obispo, San Francisco and Los Angeles, California as well as Dallas, Texas.

