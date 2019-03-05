Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation Appoints Deborah Gero to Board of Directors

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) (“Oaktree Specialty Lending”) today announced the appointment of Deborah Gero to its Board of Directors, effective as of March 7, 2019.

Ms. Gero has held various positions with American International Group, Inc. and its affiliates (collectively, “AIG”), including as a Senior Managing Director and Deputy Chief Investment Officer of AIG Asset Management, where she was responsible for developing the firm’s investment strategy for approximately $300 billion of insurance company portfolios from 2012 to 2018. She joined AIG in 2009 and served as Chief Risk Officer for the Life and Retirement division until 2012. Before joining AIG, Ms. Gero was a consultant from 2003 to 2009, focusing on collateralized debt obligation investment management and investments in insurance companies. Prior to her work as a consultant, Ms. Gero spent eight years at AIG and its predecessor entities in a variety of capacities including Portfolio Manager of a $3 billion collateralized debt obligation portfolio and Corporate Actuary. Previous experiences include numerous actuarial and asset/liability management roles at Conseco, Inc., Tillinghast/Towers-Perrin and Pacific Mutual Life Insurance Company. Ms. Gero has previously served as a director of Aurora National Life Insurance Company and New California Life Holdings, as well as several insurance and asset management subsidiaries of AIG. Ms. Gero received a B.A. degree in mathematics from the University of Notre Dame. She is a CFA charterholder, a fellow in the Society of Actuaries and a member of the American Academy of Actuaries.

Edgar Lee, Chief Executive Officer, said, “Debi‘s impressive career in insurance and financial services includes extensive experience in portfolio and risk management, strategic planning and mergers and acquisitions. We are excited to welcome Debi to our board and look forward to benefitting from her experiences and insights.”

About Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSL) is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. The firm seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation by providing companies with flexible and innovative financing solutions including first and second lien loans, unsecured and mezzanine loans, and preferred equity. The company is regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Specialty Lending is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. For additional information, please visit Oaktree Specialty Lending's website at www.oaktreespecialtylending.com .

