05/03/2019 11:00:00

Patton to Launch Cloud-Powered T.38 Fax Service this Summer

As the world moves to SIP trunks and hosted telephony, reliable FAX services are hard to find

SmartNode VoIP… More than Just Talk!

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patton—multi-national VoIP innovator—has partnered with babyTEL—world leader in real-time fax over the Internet—to create a new cloud-powered T.38 fax-over-IP (FoIP) service for businesses of all sizes.

Now, with the SmartNode Cloud-Fax Service, any enterprise can have reliable, Telco-grade fax over the Internet with real-time encryption and instant activation.

The new cloud-fax service from Patton leverages the world-renowned high reliability of the Patton SmartNode VoIP CPEs, bundled with the babyTEL cloud-powered, real-time T.38 fax service to deliver out-of-box fax line services.

The SmartNode cloud-fax service features options for encrypted fax, which delivers plug-and-play, HIPAA-compliant fax communications with no business associate agreement (BAA) required.

This solution secures the authenticity, integrity and confidentiality of T.38 Fax communications over the Internet.

Thanks to the Patton Cloud, the new fax-over-Internet service boasts touchless auto-provisioning for plug-and-play setup with always-on service and device management.

“With 35 years in business, Patton is a world leader in VoIP technology and cloud-based solutions,” said Daniel Dorsey, Vice President Channel Partnerships at babyTEL. “It’s a privilege to partner with such a highly reputed market player.”

“Patton is delighted to collaborate with such a forward-thinking innovator as babyTEL,” said Burton A. Patton (Burt), executive Vice President at Patton. “This new service delivers fax-over-Internet with telco-grade service quality. Call completion rates are equal or better than traditional land lines.” 

Patton is actively recruiting SmartNode Cloud-Fax sales agents. Agents can profit three ways: 1) earn margin on hardware sales, 2) earn recurring revenue on the bundled service, and 3) sell the new service to existing accounts using Patton solutions.

>>Apply to become an agent…

In related news, Patton recently announced its new Industrial VoIP Gateway that delivers IP telephony to analog FXS/FXO systems in harsh environments.

Media Contact: Glendon Flowers | +1 301 975 1000 | press@patton.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ce3b69f-8811-4fd9-a6f6-2bb765ad98c7.

 

