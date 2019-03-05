PDAC Welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to World’s Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention

TORONTO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) was honoured to welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the PDAC 2019 Convention in Toronto—the world’s leading mineral exploration and mining convention.

The Prime Minister addressed delegates in a special conversation with PDAC President Glenn Mullan about the Government’s support for Canada’s mineral industry, highlighting the recent five-year extension of the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC)—the first multi-year extension since its inception in 2000.

The Prime Minister and PDAC President also discussed the importance of the minerals industry to Canada’s prosperity, our leadership in Indigenous partnerships, responsible exploration, and the outlook for the sector.

“What we’re trying to do as a country, and what you are certainly doing as an industry, is look to where things are going,” said the Prime Minister. “The investments in innovation, in research, in science, in partnerships with Indigenous people are all things that are going to stabilize and give you opportunities to be more competitive in coming years.”

“We very much appreciate that the Prime Minister joined us at our iconic PDAC Convention to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by Canada’s minerals sector, and the best ways to move forward in collaboration,” adds Mullan.

About the PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 8,000 members around the world, PDAC’s mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral sector that encourages leading practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention—the premier international event for the industry—that has attracted over 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years and will next be held March 1-4, 2020 in Toronto. Please visit www.pdac.ca .

