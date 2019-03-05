05/03/2019 19:04:29

PDAC Welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to World’s Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention

TORONTO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) was honoured to welcome Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the PDAC 2019 Convention in Toronto—the world’s leading mineral exploration and mining convention.

The Prime Minister addressed delegates in a special conversation with PDAC President Glenn Mullan about the Government’s support for Canada’s mineral industry, highlighting the recent five-year extension of the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC)—the first multi-year extension since its inception in 2000.

The Prime Minister and PDAC President also discussed the importance of the minerals industry to Canada’s prosperity, our leadership in Indigenous partnerships, responsible exploration, and the outlook for the sector.

“What we’re trying to do as a country, and what you are certainly doing as an industry, is look to where things are going,” said the Prime Minister. “The investments in innovation, in research, in science, in partnerships with Indigenous people are all things that are going to stabilize and give you opportunities to be more competitive in coming years.”

“We very much appreciate that the Prime Minister joined us at our iconic PDAC Convention to discuss the challenges and opportunities faced by Canada’s minerals sector, and the best ways to move forward in collaboration,” adds Mullan.

About the PDAC

PDAC is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community. With over 8,000 members around the world, PDAC’s mission is to promote a globally-responsible, vibrant and sustainable mineral sector that encourages leading practices in technical, operational, environmental, safety and social performance. PDAC is known worldwide for its annual PDAC Convention—the premier international event for the industry—that has attracted over 25,000 people from 135 countries in recent years and will next be held March 1-4, 2020 in Toronto. Please visit www.pdac.ca.

Contact Information

Kristy Kenny 

416-807-8214

kkenny@pdac.ca

PDAC logo (bilingual; with text)).jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
31
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
11:24
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
19
12:34
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
15
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
12:36
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
12
04 Mar
VELO
Her på falderebet vil jeg lige sige tak til jer for de venlige tilkendegivelser.  Det er jo ingen sa..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
2
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
3
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
4
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019
5
Global Pneumatic Diaphragm Pumps market to witness a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2024

Latest news

19:31
Interoperability demo at OFC: eSilicon 56G SerDes and Precise-ITC 400G FEC
19:28
Atera Announces Major Release and Move to Microsoft Azure Service Fabric
19:21
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages TRUE Investors to Contact the Firm
19:14
ADM Tronics CEO Andre’ DiMino Interviewed on The Big Biz Show
19:05
DCHFA Names Monte J. Stanford, Chief Operating Officer
19:04
PDAC Welcomes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to World’s Premier Mineral Exploration and Mining Convention
19:03
Flashtalking Debuts Universal Frequency Signaling to Drive Ad Marketing Performance
19:00
Eight Winning Organizations Receive PBMI 2019 Excellence Award
18:57
Huawei Wins Three Optical Network Innovation Awards at OFC 2019

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 19:56:29
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-05 20:56:29 - 2019-03-05 19:56:29 - 1000 - Website: OKAY