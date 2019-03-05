05/03/2019 01:15:00

Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock

STAMFORD, Conn., March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Providence Service Corporation (Nasdaq: PRSC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend on its 5.5%/8.5% Series A convertible preferred stock. The dividend is payable on April 1, 2019 to holders of record as of 5:00 p.m. ET on March 15, 2019. The dividend will be paid at a rate of 5.5% per annum, which is equal to approximately $1.35616 per share of convertible preferred stock.

About Providence

The Providence Service Corporation owns subsidiaries and investments primarily engaged in the provision of healthcare services in the United States. For more information, please visit www.prscholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about our business and our industry, and are not guarantees of our future performance. These statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied herein, including factors disclosed in our annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Laurence Orton - SVP Finance (203) 307-2800

PRSC High Res Logo.png

Related content
28 Feb - 
Providence Service Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter a..
21 Feb - 
Providence to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 ..
15 Feb - 
Research Report Identifies Becton, Dickinson, MUELLER W..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

01:15 PRSC
Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock
28 Feb PRSC
Providence Service Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018
21 Feb PRSC
Providence to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results on Wednesday, February 27th
15 Feb MWA
Research Report Identifies Becton, Dickinson, MUELLER WATER PRODUCTS, Spartan Motors, The Providence Service, Heska, and Lithia Motors with Renewed Outlook — Fundamental Analysis, Calculating Forward Movement
29 Jan PRSC
LogistiCare’s Peter Hicks Named to NEMTAC Board
17 Jan PRSC
LogistiCare’s Fundraising Efforts Provide Support for Kidney Disease Patients
21 Dec PRSC
The Providence Service Corporation completes sale of WD Services
11 Dec PRSC
Mike Brown Named Matrix Medical Network Chief Information Officer
11 Dec PRSC
LogistiCare Sets New Food Donation Record During Ninth Annual Food Drive
03 Dec PRSC
Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
3
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
4
Microbot Medical Announces Notice of Intention to Grant of European Patent for Adjustable Guidewire Technology
5
iManage Announces Sanjay Shah as Managing Director for Asia

Related stock quotes

The Providence Service C.. 67.82 -2.4% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

01:30
KONICA MINOLTA SHARES NEW PARTNER STRATEGY AT ITS 2019 DEALER CONFERENCE
01:18
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
01:15
Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock
01:00
CORRECTION: ObEN and Salin Join Forces to Personalize Social VR and AR
00:58
Ascent Capital Group Announces Further Extension of Expiration Time of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2020
00:56
Pearson, Simon & Warshaw, LLP and Kaliel PLLC: New Class Action Lawsuit Challenges Fortnite’s Sale of Loot Boxes
00:11
Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
00:00
Quantenna delivers Multi-Gig network capacity using Multi-User MIMO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 01:47:05
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB5 - 2019-03-05 02:47:05 - 2019-03-05 01:47:05 - 1000 - Website: OKAY