05/03/2019 00:00:00

Quantenna delivers Multi-Gig network capacity using Multi-User MIMO

SHANGHAI, China, March 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wi-Fi NOW APAC -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: QTNA) has set a new bar for Wi-Fi network performance by achieving over 2Gbit/s total throughput. This was attained by connecting multiple laptops with commercially available Intel® Wireless-AC 9260 2x2AC MIMO wireless modems to a Quantenna-based 8x8 MIMO access point and utilizing the latest Wi-Fi features such as multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO). This significant breakthrough demonstrates once again Wi-Fi’s constant evolution and the importance of performance optimization and interoperability testing. Users globally benefit from reliable high-performance connectivity which enables simultaneous use of demanding applications such as video streaming, online gaming, or remote cloud access.

“Quantenna is proud of its continuous innovation to perfect Wi-Fi connectivity and user experience. We prove it once again by reaching this multi-gigabit milestone,” said Dr. Sam Heidari, chairman and CEO of Quantenna. “And we thank Intel for their tremendous support to enable better user experiences, with higher speeds and reliability.”

“Intel continues its commitment to advancing our world-class Wi-Fi technology and enhancing user experiences,” said Eric McLaughlin, general manager of Wireless Solutions, Client Computing Group at Intel Corp. “We believe the upcoming improvements in Wi-Fi standards, combined with industry collaboration that fosters innovation, will keep Intel Wi-Fi as the technology of choice for local wireless connectivity.”

Quantenna’s Wi-Fi 6 QSR10GU-AX Plus chipset provides integrated dual-band, dual-concurrent 2.4GHz and 5GHz functionality, supporting up to a maximum speed of 10Gbps and 12 simultaneous streams. It includes the SmartScan feature that offers enhanced radar detection and spectrum analyzer capabilities with wide frequency range analysis. The QSR10GU-AX Plus also supports advanced MU-MIMO schemes, allowing for transmission to multiple devices at the same time. The Intel® Wireless-AC 2X2 160 MHz delivers Gigabit Wi-Fi speeds and includes two antennas for reliable connections, making it possible for users to experience smooth gaming and 4K UHD video streaming, and fast file transfers and backups on their devices.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna (NASDAQ: QTNA) is a global leader and innovator of high-performance Wi-Fi solutions. Founded in 2006, Quantenna has demonstrated its leadership in Wi-Fi technologies with many industry firsts. Quantenna continues to innovate with the mission to perfect Wi-Fi by establishing benchmarks for speed, range, efficiency and reliability. Quantenna takes a multidimensional approach, from silicon and system to software, and provides total Wi-Fi solutions. For more information, visit www.quantenna.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corp. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Sally Chan

+1 669 209 5659

pr@quantenna.com

Quantenna_Main_Logo.png

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
28
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
04 Mar
ZEAL
Ungee og Golddiggerclub: Kan I ikke selv se, at I forpester debatten? Man kan være enig eller uenig ..
10
04 Mar
VELO
Du er sandelig godt oplyst, speedfire.   MedWatch abonnement koster ikke 100,- kr., men 1.495,- kr. ..
9
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
8
02 Mar
 
Nedenfor er en Wall Street Journal artikel (oversat) som beskriver at Swebank har måtte skifte audit..
7
02 Mar
E:DBK
Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) vil købe en aktiepost på mindst 5 % i Deutsche Bank.    Dette kan s..
7
28 Feb
PNDORA
Uden at kende ham så virker han mere på mig som en svindler som benytter meget tvivlsomme metoder de..
7

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
TLC and 3SBio Form Exclusive Partnership to Commercialize Two NanoX™ Products in Mainland China
3
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
4
Microbot Medical Announces Notice of Intention to Grant of European Patent for Adjustable Guidewire Technology
5
iManage Announces Sanjay Shah as Managing Director for Asia

Latest news

01:30
KONICA MINOLTA SHARES NEW PARTNER STRATEGY AT ITS 2019 DEALER CONFERENCE
01:18
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
01:15
Providence Service Corporation Declares Cash Dividend on Convertible Preferred Stock
01:00
CORRECTION: ObEN and Salin Join Forces to Personalize Social VR and AR
00:58
Ascent Capital Group Announces Further Extension of Expiration Time of Cash Tender Offer for Any and All Outstanding 4.00% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2020
00:11
Huttig Building Products, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results
00:00
Quantenna delivers Multi-Gig network capacity using Multi-User MIMO

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 01:47:08
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB4 - 2019-03-05 02:47:08 - 2019-03-05 01:47:08 - 1000 - Website: OKAY