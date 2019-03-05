Reflect and PixelFLEX recognized for “Best Retail Technology” by design:retail Magazine

Dallas, Texas, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect, a Dallas-based provider of retail digital signage programs and longtime digital partner to Levi Strauss & Co., today announced that they have been recognized by design:retail Magazine for “Best Retail Technology” in the inaugural SPECTRUM Awards. A panel of independent judges tasked with acknowledging the year’s most innovative retail design projects and technology solutions chose winners.

The award-winning installation at Levi’s flagship store boasts two FLEXClear transparent LED window displays by Nashville-based LED video manufacturer PixelFLEX™. The displays, powered by Reflect’s proprietary CMS platform, ReflectView™, are eye-catching and deliver a captivating, brand-right experience for Levi’s.

“As a forerunner in the jean industry, Levi’s really wanted to make a statement and connect with their customers at their flagship location on Market Street in San Francisco,” said Brandie Perkins, Director of Strategic Accounts, Reflect. “Having seen the possibilities of a transparent LED video display, they asked us if we could implement the technology into their new retail design, so we reached out to PixelFLEX about the FLEXClear LED video.”

As a 65-75% transparent LED display, FLEXClear gives designers the ability to offer a truly dynamic experience for consumers. Through its slim, attractive design and its high LED brightness, FLEXClear is perfect for any retail, hotel, shopping mall, or commercial application.

Perkins continued, “They wanted a big experience that would attract consumer attention without impeding the natural light which is essential to the space, so we installed two separate FLEXClear LED video displays, one in each front window. They are mounted to a rod hanging from the ceiling, and we are using our ReflectView CMS to push the content we create to the displays. We are seeing a lot of excitement about the FLEXClear possibilities because it’s a dynamic and impactful display that doesn’t impede light or customer sightlines, all at an affordable price point. We were very pleased with the outcome of this project and are thrilled to be recognized by our industry and design:retail with the Spectrum Award for Best Retail Technology.”

“In new awards program seeking the best-designed projects and products the retail design industry has to offer, we are very excited to have received a design:retail Spectrum Award,” added David Venus, Chief Marketing Officer, PixelFLEX. “As the visual experience behind the ever-evolving retail environment becomes even more prevalent, we are dedicated to continuing to provide designers with the most innovative and reliable product solutions which will only strengthen their connection with consumers.”

About Reflect

Reflect is a leading provider of award-winning place-based digital media programs including enterprise-level digital signage, large-scale LEDs, video walls, interactive applications, wayfinding, and more. Reflect was founded in 2001 in Dallas, and has since developed some of the largest place-based digital media networks in North America. Reflect supplies everything brands need, including creative agency services, robust content management and ad trafficking systems, and media sales, all backed by the market-leading ReflectView™ software platform. Visit Reflect at reflectsystems.com, follow us on Twitter at @reflectsystems or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About PixelFLEX

An American-based LED manufacturer, PixelFLEX™ offers creative solutions, reliable products, and dependable service for our industry-leading LED display technologies and solutions. Driven towards excellence to meet your standards, PixelFLEX offers a one-of-a-kind design for your tour, event or installation through our award-winning line of LED video walls and video screens. Working with architects, designers, engineers and consultants, PixelFLEX is proud to develop custom LED solutions for each and every customer while also providing top-tier customer support throughout the entire experience. For more information on the complete line of PixelFLEX LED video walls and video screens, visit PixelFLEX at pixelflexled.com, follow us on Twitter at @pixelflexled or find us on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.

