Shared Storage Solutions Provider OpenDrives Launches State-of-the-Art Demo Center to Showcase at NAB 2019

LOS ANGELES, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenDrives, a global provider of ultra-fast shared storage solutions from Hollywood to healthcare, today announced its planned exhibition at the National Association of Broadcasters Show in Las Vegas on April 6-11, 2019. The company will be showcasing its Atlas software platform and product family of shared storage solutions at Booth SL3824 in the Lower South Hall. The OpenDrives team has built a state of the art demo center at their headquarters in Culver City, CA and will be replicating the media workflow demo center at NAB to demonstrate its shared storage solutions. This bleeding edge technology workflow for the demo is built on a single Summit system, including the OmniDrive media accelerator powered by NVMe to significantly boosts editorial, transcoding, color grading and visual effects shared workflows.

Multiple discrete workflows across several content formats including 4K, 6K, 8K, High Dynamic Range (HDR), High Frame Rate (HFR) and virtual reality (VR) using Adobe Premiere, Blackmagic DaVinci Resolve and Foundry Nuke software will all be showcased.

Chad Knowles, chief executive officer of OpenDrives, explains how the demo is the inflection point for OpenDrives customers thought process regarding their workflow. “Creating this demo center gives our customers real-time access to the kind of performance they can’t get elsewhere and shows how multiple different workflows can all operate simultaneously with the need for compression or proxies.  Just throwing hardware into the mix is not the answer; you need a holistic workflow strategy and the best solutions to connect teams. Working with uncompressed files saves time and money, and that is the value OpenDrives brings to every customer engagement,” Knowles said. “Our company’s growth has been upwards of 50% quarter over quarter while our customers continue to tell us that their experience with OpenDrives is one of the fastest NAS solutions on the market.”

Pleased with the innovation and momentum of the company, Knowles added that OpenDrives is moving to a 2U Form Factor in its manufacturing, streamlining systems without sacrificing performance. 

See more about the demo center in this video: https://youtu.be/RQ7UKXrHRE4

NAB 2019 attendees are invited to schedule product demonstrations at the OpenDrives/ Studio Xperience Booth (SL3824) in Lower South Hall using invite link https://www.meetingbird.com/l/Duke1/NABDemo. The OpenDrives team will be showcasing solutions that currently power the creative workflows of some of the largest media companies in the world.

About OpenDrives

OpenDrives develops ultra-high-performance, intelligent network-attached-storage solutions that empower Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies across multiple industries to push the limits of technology and discover new efficiencies in their workflows and business models. With the industry’s best balance of Cost-per-Terabyte vs. Performance, OpenDrives’ customers realize meaningful competitive advantages by creating, delivering and monetizing digital content faster and more efficiently.

For more information, please visit https://www.opendrives.com

Linkedin / Facebook / Twitter / Instagram: @opendrives

