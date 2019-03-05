05/03/2019 17:47:57

Topaz Resources Reports on Progress of Development of Its North Texas Shallow Oil Property

DENTON, TX, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Topaz Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS: TOPZ) today announced the progress of Phase 2 of the development of its North Texas shallow oil property, comprising approximately 2,400 gross acres with 80 producing oil wells, located in Archer County, Texas.

By the end of February, Topaz has completed workovers in the Gunsight zone at a depth of about 1,100 feet in two wells increasing production in these wells from approximately 1 barrel of oil per day (BOPD) per well to over 6 BOPD at an approximate cost of $3,000 per well and has completed workovers in the Gunsight zone at a depth of about 1,100 feet and up pipe completion in the Thomas Sands zone at a depth of about 900 feet in 18 wells, which increased production from approximately 1 BOPD per well to a range of 20 to 47 BOPD per well at an approximate cost of $5,000 per well.

The company sold over 4,900 barrels of oil in February at West Texas Intermediary prices exceeding $53 per barrel. 

Total production now exceeds 500 BOPD as of the end of February. 

Topaz is continuing Phase 2, which entails undertaking workovers and up pipe completions of the remaining 60 producing oil wells, scheduled to be completed during Q2 2019.

About Topaz Resources, Inc.

Topaz Resources, Inc. is an independent oil and gas company focusing on acquisitions, production enhancement and developmental drilling within proven producing areas of north, central and west Texas.   

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of our exploration program at our properties and any anticipated future production. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with petroleum exploration and development stage exploration companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to our annual report for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

Contact:

TOPZinfo@TopazResourcesinc.com 

Topaz.jpg

Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
04 Mar
VELO
Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
31
28 Feb
NOVO-B
Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
21
11:24
 
Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
19
12:34
 
så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
15
02 Mar
 
I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
15
04 Mar
NOVO-B
Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
14
04 Mar
BEO SDB
Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
13
01 Mar
I:DAX
Med dagens udbrud er DAX tilbage i mellemlang optrend.   Det finder jeg ærlig talt komplet uforklarl..
13
12:36
 
Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
12
04 Mar
VELO
Her på falderebet vil jeg lige sige tak til jer for de venlige tilkendegivelser.  Det er jo ingen sa..
12

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
3
LexaGene’s LX Technology Successfully Detects Pathogenic E. coli O157:H7 Bacteria from Romaine Lettuce Wash
4
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes
5
Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company Provides Unaudited Balance Sheet Information and Announces its Net Asset Value and Asset Coverage Ratios at February 28, 2019

Latest news

18:00
FRP Holdings, Inc. Announces Release Date for Its Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2018 Earnings and Details for the Earnings Conference Call
17:51
Net Asset Value(s)
17:47
Topaz Resources Reports on Progress of Development of Its North Texas Shallow Oil Property
17:46
U.S. Federal Court Finds UnitedHealthcare Affiliate Illegally Denied Mental Health and Substance Use Coverage in Nationwide Class Action
17:38
NEW ERA, NEW LOOK: MARYGROVE COLLEGE LAUNCHES REBRANDING CAMPAIGN
17:31
Giggles N’ Hugs Resumes Trading on the OTCQB
17:19
Transaction in Own Shares

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 18:22:01
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-05 19:22:01 - 2019-03-05 18:22:01 - 1000 - Website: OKAY