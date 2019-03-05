05/03/2019 14:26:31

UPDATE -- Endgame Announces Integration with Chronicle’s Backstory Security Analytics Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RSA CONFERENCE -- Endgame, a leader in unified endpoint prevention, detection and response, has joined the Chronicle Index Partner program as part of a broader industry effort to help customers improve visibility of and response to cyber threats. Chronicle’s recently announced security analytics product, Backstory, is a global platform designed to help enterprise customers analyze the massive amounts of security telemetry they generate every year. By joining the Index Partner program, Endgame will work to integrate its products with Backstory. As a result, joint customers will be able to correlate telemetry from Endgame’s technology for deeper historical incident investigation and threat hunting.

“Providing a complete historical record of operating system events to determine the origin and extent of a compromise can serve as a guide to drive compliance and notification requirements," said Jamie Butler, CTO of Endgame. “This partnership will provide security practitioners with rapid access to virtually unlimited historical context to identify malicious activity in their enterprises over time.”

Endgame is the only platform to unify prevention, detection, and threat hunting in a single autonomous agent that protects customers in the cloud, on-premises or in a hybrid environment. It has experienced significant business momentum over the past 12 months, growing its commercial customer base by more that 260 percent and expanding its partner program more than 5X year-over-year.

As the first endpoint security provider to integrate the MITRE ATT&CK framework into its protections, Endgame was recently validated by a leading independent research firm for its efficacy in delivering the detections and data visibility necessary for intelligent, effective implementations of ATT&CK-based defenses. The company achieved a recommended rating in NSS Labs 2019 Advanced Endpoint Protection Report with low total cost of ownership and high performance detection scores.

“As a global platform designed to analyze enterprise security telemetry, Backstory provides more value to customers when it’s integrated with other key technologies within the customers’ networks,” said Ansh Patnaik, Chronicle Chief Product Officer.  “Our integration with Endgame gives customers an enhanced view of threats within their networks.”

About Endgame

Endgame makes military-grade endpoint protection as simple as anti-virus. Leveraging the industry’s most advanced machine learning technology, Endgame enables security operators of any skill level to deliver full-force protection, stopping everything from ransomware, to phishing, and targeted attacks. Endgame is the only endpoint security platform to offer a unique hybrid architecture that delivers both cloud administration and data localization that meets all industry, regulatory, and global compliance requirements. The US military as well as the world's largest commercial organizations rely on Endgame to protect their people, technology and mission, globally. For more information, visit www.endgame.com and follow us on Twitter @EndgameInc.

