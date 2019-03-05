WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey"), (SIX: WIHN) a leading cybersecurity organization deploying trust services on cryptographic chips for the security of devices, users, and the data that they produce and OpSec Security, a global leader in providing solutions in the fight against counterfeiting delivering secure authentication technologies to top brands announced today a strategic partnership to combine their respective technologies into a global platform.

OpSec Security's authentication technologies will be integrated into the WISeKey PKI and IoT platform. The combined offering will integrate the authentication process to IoT users with the WISeKey Semiconductors tags based on the company's NanoSeal and VaultIC154 NFC secure element. These tags, when tapped by an NFC enabled phone, allow users to securely authenticate, track, and confirm the identity of the product on a blockchain ledger.

OpSec will leverage its industry-leading product lifecycle platform, OpSec InSight(TM) through integration with WISeKey solutions. The result will empower brands to increase their cybersecurity and create new, unique consumer engagement opportunities utilizing NFC microchip technology and PKI.

Richard S. Cremona, CEO of OpSec, said: "The partnership with WISeKey matches and complements our technology platform and business model. Utilizing WISekey PKI and Digital Identification capabilities with the power of OpSec InSight, we can collectively provide brands with the ability to fight fraudulent products that damage their revenues and reputation in this digitally-enabled world."

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey said: "The strategic cooperation between OpSec Security and WISeKey offers a comprehensive platform with full range of anti-counterfeiting and IoT technologies and solutions that enable consumers and retailers to verify the authenticity of products before purchase. Therefore, it is critical to continuously ensure consumer confidence and increase the perception of trust."

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurity, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

