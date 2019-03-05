05/03/2019 06:01:27

WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems

WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems

WISeKey International Holding Ltd ("WISeKey"), (SIX: WIHN) a leading cybersecurity organization deploying trust services on cryptographic chips for the security of devices, users, and the data that they produce and OpSec Security, a global leader in providing solutions in the fight against counterfeiting delivering secure authentication technologies to top brands announced today a strategic partnership to combine their respective technologies into a global platform.

OpSec Security's authentication technologies will be integrated into the WISeKey PKI and IoT platform. The combined offering will integrate the authentication process to IoT users with the WISeKey Semiconductors tags based on the company's NanoSeal and VaultIC154 NFC secure element. These tags, when tapped by an NFC enabled phone, allow users to securely authenticate, track, and confirm the identity of the product on a blockchain ledger.

OpSec will leverage its industry-leading product lifecycle platform, OpSec InSight(TM) through integration with WISeKey solutions. The result will empower brands to increase their cybersecurity and create new, unique consumer engagement opportunities utilizing NFC microchip technology and PKI.

Richard S. Cremona, CEO of OpSec, said: "The partnership with WISeKey matches and complements our technology platform and business model.  Utilizing WISekey PKI and Digital Identification capabilities with the power of OpSec InSight, we can collectively provide brands with the ability to fight fraudulent products that damage their revenues and reputation in this digitally-enabled world."

Carlos Moreira, Founder and CEO of WISeKey said: "The strategic cooperation between OpSec Security and WISeKey offers a comprehensive platform with full range of anti-counterfeiting and IoT technologies and solutions that enable consumers and retailers to verify the authenticity of products before purchase. Therefore, it is critical to continuously ensure consumer confidence and increase the perception of trust."

About OpSec Security

OpSec Security is the market leader in fighting counterfeits for brands, transaction cards and government documents and currency. OpSec delivers a comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions, including advanced physical security technologies, supply chain track and trace services, and online and e-commerce monitoring and analysis for thousands of companies across industry sectors and 50 governments worldwide. OpSec is a wholly-owned division of OpSec Security Group Limited and operates manufacturing and software development facilities and laboratories in the USA, the UK, and Germany and has sales operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.opsecsecurity.com. Follow OpSec on Twitter @OpSecSecurityFacebook and LinkedIn.

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (SIX: WIHN; OTCQX: WIKYY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems with a patented process. WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

Press contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Company Contact: Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Contact: Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.

                           

Related content
01 Mar - 
OISTE.ORG to address the 40th Session of the United Nat..
27 Feb - 
WISeKey signs a perpetual license agreement with Daimle..
19 Feb - 
WISeKey's CEO Carlos Moreira Discussed the Need of Esta..
Del

Post comment

Related debate

  • 1 week
  • 1 month
  • 1 Year
Ingen indlæg

Regulatory news

06:01 E:WIHN
WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems
01 Mar E:WIHN
OISTE.ORG to address the 40th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council on the Right to Privacy
27 Feb E:WIHN
WISeKey signs a perpetual license agreement with Daimler AG for certain components of its ISTANA PKI platform
19 Feb E:WIHN
WISeKey's CEO Carlos Moreira Discussed the Need of Establishing an Artificial Intelligence Watchdog at the Digital Banking & Payments Summit in Warsaw
12 Feb E:WIHN
WISeKey to Showcase WISePhone Genesis at the 2019 Mobile World Congress (MWC) as a Secure Device of 'Intelligent Connectivity' to Secure 5G Revolution
01 Feb E:WIHN
WISeKey opens its Geneva Blockchain Center of Excellence Headquartered at the World Trade Center II Geneva
29 Jan E:WIHN
WISeKey reconfirms repayment in full of its financial debt to ExWorks Capital (approximately $25 million)
25 Jan E:WIHN
WISeKey and Integral Petroleum Announce Strategic Partnership for the Caspian Region
25 Jan E:WIHN
Censof and WISeKey Enter into Strategic Partnership to Expand Cybersecurity Protection in Malaysia
23 Jan E:WIHN
Wisekey Launches WISeID Human Browser as part of the #transhumancode Davos Initiative

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

#

EuroInvestor: In Focus
#

Most read news

  • 24 hours
  • 48 hours
  • 1 week
1
ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Announces Panel Participation at 31st Annual ROTH Conference
2
Spring Bank to Host Conference Call to Discuss Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results on Monday, March 11
3
Microbot Medical Announces Notice of Intention to Grant of European Patent for Adjustable Guidewire Technology
4
Nosto Expands Its AI-Powered Enterprise Personalization Suite for Fashion & Beauty Retail
5
Verizon supports communities impacted by recent Alabama and Georgia tornadoes

Related stock quotes

WISeKey N 3.060 -2.7% Stock price decreasing

Latest news

07:16
Net Asset Value(s)
07:01
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
07:00
KVH Surpasses 9,000 VSAT Systems Shipped for Global Connectivity
06:01
WISeKey joins forces with OpSec Security on Brand Protection and Authentication of IoT EcoSystems
06:01
MDxHealth : SelectMDx® Liquid Biopsy Test for Prostate Cancer Included in the 2019 Italian Society of Urology Guidelines
06:00
Start of Day
05:01
WatchGuard Expands Secure Wi-Fi Portfolio with 802.11ac Wave 2 Access Point for Midsize Enterprises
03:01
Nokia wins Indosat Ooredoo's IP/MPLS network upgrade in Indonesia
02:46
HFBC, NUBK, STI, and TCF SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
 
05 March 2019 08:00:58
(UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB3 - 2019-03-05 09:00:58 - 2019-03-05 08:00:58 - 1000 - Website: OKAY