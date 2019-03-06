2018 A Defining Year for ICS Cyber Security Leader Nozomi Networks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc. , the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility today announced that it realized more than 500% year-over-year sales growth in 2018 , setting a record pace for new customer acquisition. The company’s growth reflects an increasing need across IT and OT for effective industrial cyber security solutions.

“2018 was a transformational year in the history of ICS cyber security and a defining year for Nozomi Networks,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Andrea Carcano. “Last year, it became clear that a major market shift was occurring. ICS cyber security is now a business priority for a growing majority of industrial operators. We are experiencing phenomenal customer, partner and market growth worldwide – a strong indicator that 2019 is ‘The Year of ICS Cyber Security’ – and Nozomi Networks. “

Valued for superior operational visibility, advanced ICS threat detection and strength across global deployments, Nozomi Networks solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1,000 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Now in its fifth technology generation , deep knowledge of the complexities of ICS networks, continuous innovation and expertise in artificial intelligence have made Nozomi Networks the leader in real-time cyber security and visibility for industrial control networks. The company’s impressive list of 2018 milestones include:

Customer Growth

More than 400% growth in Nozomi Networks’ worldwide customer base

100% customer retention rate

1,000+ installations – supporting more than 300,000 devices

100+ Proof of Concept installations underway

Sample deployments include: 500+ hydro generation facilities spanning multiple continents 400+ gas substations in Latin America 300+ electrical substations in the Middle East 20+ refineries in locations around the world



Global Market Expansion

14 global sales office locations (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States), each with dedicated field support teams and technical resources

A growing list of strategic partners including Accenture, Atos, Cisco, FireEye, Fortinet, GE Power, IBM Security, Schneider Electric and TUV Rheinland, among others

Record global reseller growth, contributing significantly to the company’s own record growth

Delivering Immediate Value Through Aggressive Innovation

Hundreds of threats found and stopped, using Nozomi Networks solutions

90% of the time we uncover operational or cyber security risks within the first 24 hours of installation

12+ responsible disclosures, resulting in eight ICS Cert Alerts to date

Actionable research and tools on TRITON and GreyEnergy

and New product offerings released in 2018 include: SCADAguardian Advanced™ – Extends our traditional offering by adding active inventory capabilities to help customers get full asset visibility and vulnerability information. OT ThreatFeed™ – Fully integrated into SCADAguardian and SCADAguardian Advanced, this subscription service provides contextual threat information that helps customers effectively detect threat and identify vulnerabilities SCADAguardian Advanced, Container Edition – This fast, flexible deployment option helps customers to reduce procurement and maintenance costs. The first version of this was debuted at DistribuTECH last month with the container edition running in the Ruggedcom APE. Improved usability and alerting – With a focus on user experience, we released the first of many usability improvements to our web UI and alerting functions, making it easier for customers to find the information they need more quickly.



Industry Accolades

Top of Forrester Research’s “New Tech: ICS Security Solutions, Q1 2019” report

Frost & Sullivan 2019 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award in the industrial cyber security solutions industry

Profiled by 451 Research and ARC Advisory Group

A CRN Emerging Vendor in Security

Cyber Defense Magazine 2018 Cutting Edge winner in ICS/SCADA Technology

Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 Best Product in ICS/SCADA Security

Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 Hot Company in Threat Intelligence

Network Computing Product Review calls SCADAguardian “a flexible, friendly and highly effective option” for those who need to know what is in their ICS network

About Nozomi Networks Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cyber security, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cyber security, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com

