06/03/2019 16:14:16

2018 A Defining Year for ICS Cyber Security Leader Nozomi Networks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility today announced that it realized more than 500% year-over-year sales growth in 2018, setting a record pace for new customer acquisition. The company’s growth reflects an increasing need across IT and OT for effective industrial cyber security solutions. 

“2018 was a transformational year in the history of ICS cyber security and a defining year for Nozomi Networks,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Andrea Carcano. “Last year, it became clear that a major market shift was occurring. ICS cyber security is now a business priority for a growing majority of industrial operators. We are experiencing phenomenal customer, partner and market growth worldwide – a strong indicator that 2019 is ‘The Year of ICS Cyber Security’ – and Nozomi Networks. “

Valued for superior operational visibility, advanced ICS threat detection and strength across global deployments, Nozomi Networks solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1,000 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Now in its fifth technology generation, deep knowledge of the complexities of ICS networks, continuous innovation and expertise in artificial intelligence have made Nozomi Networks the leader in real-time cyber security and visibility for industrial control networks. The company’s impressive list of 2018 milestones include:

Customer Growth

  • More than 400% growth in Nozomi Networks’ worldwide customer base

  • 100% customer retention rate

  • 1,000+ installations – supporting more than 300,000 devices

  • 100+ Proof of Concept installations underway

  • Sample deployments include:
    • 500+ hydro generation facilities spanning multiple continents
    • 400+ gas substations in Latin America
    • 300+ electrical substations in the Middle East
    • 20+ refineries in locations around the world

Global Market Expansion

  • 14 global sales office locations (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States), each with dedicated field support teams and technical resources

  • A growing list of strategic partners including Accenture, Atos, Cisco, FireEye, Fortinet, GE Power, IBM Security, Schneider Electric and TUV Rheinland, among others

  • Record global reseller growth, contributing significantly to the company’s own record growth

Delivering Immediate Value Through Aggressive Innovation

  • Hundreds of threats found and stopped, using Nozomi Networks solutions

  • 90% of the time we uncover operational or cyber security risks within the first 24 hours of installation

  • 12+ responsible disclosures, resulting in eight ICS Cert Alerts to date

  • Actionable research and tools on TRITON and GreyEnergy

  • New product offerings released in 2018 include:
    • SCADAguardian Advanced™ – Extends our traditional offering by adding active inventory capabilities to help customers get full asset visibility and vulnerability information.
    •  OT ThreatFeed™ – Fully integrated into SCADAguardian and SCADAguardian Advanced, this subscription service provides contextual threat information that helps customers effectively detect threat and identify vulnerabilities 
    • SCADAguardian Advanced, Container Edition – This fast, flexible deployment option helps customers to reduce procurement and maintenance costs. The first version of this was debuted at DistribuTECH last month with the container edition running in the Ruggedcom APE.
    • Improved usability and alerting – With a focus on user experience, we released the first of many usability improvements to our web UI and alerting functions, making it easier for customers to find the information they need more quickly.

Industry Accolades

  • Top of Forrester Research’s “New Tech: ICS Security Solutions, Q1 2019” report

  • Frost & Sullivan

    2019 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award

     in the industrial cyber security solutions industry

  • Profiled by 451 Research and ARC Advisory Group

  • A CRN Emerging Vendor in Security

  • Cyber Defense Magazine 2018 Cutting Edge winner in ICS/SCADA Technology

  • Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 Best Product in ICS/SCADA Security

  • Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 Hot Company in Threat Intelligence

  • Network Computing

    Product Review

    calls SCADAguardian “a flexible, friendly and highly effective option” for those who need to know what is in their ICS network

  • IT Pro Today

    Product Review

    • Read the Related Blog:

    2019 The Year of ICS Cyber Security (& Nozomi Networks)

    About Nozomi Networks

    Nozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cyber security, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cyber security, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com

    Press Contacts:

    Jil Backstrom

    jil.backstrom@nozominetworks.com - 303.913.1650

    Follow Nozomi Networks: Blog, Twitter, and Linkedin

    Nozomi-Networks-Logo-Color.png

    Del

    Post comment

    Related debate

    • 1 week
    • 1 month
    • 1 Year
    05 Mar
     
    Kære Euroinvestor-brugere   I forlængelse af Berlingske Medias erhvervelse af Euroinvestor i efterår..
    35
    04 Mar
    VELO
    Her en oversættelse af Veloxis konferencen torsdag 28.2.2019    Bær venligst over med mig, for der e..
    32
    05 Mar
     
    så synes jeg, at I straks skal fortælle hvilke altier, der ikke må debateres. Jeg tror, at det er de..
    30
    05 Mar
     
    Er det ikke muligt, kun at slette indlæg, der ikke matcher reglerne, da flere værdifulde indlæg i en..
    23
    28 Feb
    NOVO-B
    Dagens overskrift i Medwatch er stort set modsat resultatet af høringen, men korrekt Ron Wyden havde..
    21
    05 Mar
     
    EI havde et fantastisk koncept med dygtige og vidende skribenter som for en stor del havde en kæmpe ..
    19
    11:12
     
    Oplever det som total vilkårligt, om i sletter et indlæg i en tråd eller ej. Fik slettet et indlæg d..
    16
    02 Mar
     
    I forlængelse af et indlæg igår. Bare nogen tanker om nogen ting i bør vide når i handler.    Punkt ..
    15
    04 Mar
    NOVO-B
    Jeg klager ikke, men er meget grundig og nok lidt mere forsigtig nu, hvor 70 står for døren og det i..
    14
    04 Mar
    BEO SDB
    Jeg kommer til at lyder ulækker bedrevidende i det her opslag - undskyld.. Hold nu kæft du er svæ..
    13

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    #

    EuroInvestor: In Focus
    #

    Most read news

    • 24 hours
    • 48 hours
    • 1 week
    1
    Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Qihoo 360 Technology Co. Ltd. and Certain Officers – QIHU
    2
    INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Conagra Brands, Inc. Investors
    3
    INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation on Behalf of Stamps.com, Inc. Investors
    4
    Flex Leasing Power and Service Announces New Financing Led by Texas Capital Bank to Meet Growing Demand
    5
    Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Pricing of Public Offering of ADSs

    Latest news

    16:37
    CIO Summit: The CIO’s Role in Identifying and Executing on Opportunities to Gain an Inside Track on the Competition Will Drive the Discussion at HMG Strategy’s Upcoming CIO Summit of America in New York
    16:34
    Issue of Equity
    16:31
    Exxe Finalizes Contract with VIP Digital Communities and Gains Multiple Revenue Streams
    16:30
    Koss® Corporation Announces the Pre-Order Availability of the New Massdrop x Koss ESP/95X Electrostatic Stereo Headphone System and Increased US-based Production & Assembly
    16:30
    Cortland Bancorp Announces NASDAQ Stock Exchange Listing
    16:19
    Crate.io Taps Jodok Schäffler to Oversee the Company’s Growing IoT Data Solutions
    16:15
    Insurance Executive and Strategist Andrew Robinson Joins PLNAR Board of Directors
    16:15
    SIUPREM Successfully Implements One Inc Digital Payments
    16:14
    2018 A Defining Year for ICS Cyber Security Leader Nozomi Networks

    Copyright Berlingske Media 2019  Cookie- and Privacy policy  |  Cookies  |   General terms of trade  |   Terms of use and IP rights
    Quote information is delivered by Morningstar.
    Data is delayed 15-20 minutes according to the distribution agreements set by the different exchanges.
     
    06 March 2019 16:56:31
    (UTC+00:00) Dublin, Edinburgh, Lisbon, London
    Version: ReleaseBuild_20190215.1 - EUROWEB2 - 2019-03-06 17:56:31 - 2019-03-06 16:56:31 - 1000 - Website: OKAY