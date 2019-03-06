2018 A Defining Year for ICS Cyber Security Leader Nozomi Networks

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nozomi Networks Inc., the leader in industrial cyber security and operational visibility today announced that it realized more than 500% year-over-year sales growth in 2018, setting a record pace for new customer acquisition. The company’s growth reflects an increasing need across IT and OT for effective industrial cyber security solutions.
“2018 was a transformational year in the history of ICS cyber security and a defining year for Nozomi Networks,” said Nozomi Networks Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Andrea Carcano. “Last year, it became clear that a major market shift was occurring. ICS cyber security is now a business priority for a growing majority of industrial operators. We are experiencing phenomenal customer, partner and market growth worldwide – a strong indicator that 2019 is ‘The Year of ICS Cyber Security’ – and Nozomi Networks. “
Valued for superior operational visibility, advanced ICS threat detection and strength across global deployments, Nozomi Networks solutions support hundreds of thousands of devices in more than 1,000 installations spanning energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, utilities and critical infrastructure. Now in its fifth technology generation, deep knowledge of the complexities of ICS networks, continuous innovation and expertise in artificial intelligence have made Nozomi Networks the leader in real-time cyber security and visibility for industrial control networks. The company’s impressive list of 2018 milestones include:
Customer Growth
- More than 400% growth in Nozomi Networks’ worldwide customer base
- 100% customer retention rate
- 1,000+ installations – supporting more than 300,000 devices
- 100+ Proof of Concept installations underway
- Sample deployments include:
- 500+ hydro generation facilities spanning multiple continents
- 400+ gas substations in Latin America
- 300+ electrical substations in the Middle East
- 20+ refineries in locations around the world
Global Market Expansion
- 14 global sales office locations (Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom and United States), each with dedicated field support teams and technical resources
- A growing list of strategic partners including Accenture, Atos, Cisco, FireEye, Fortinet, GE Power, IBM Security, Schneider Electric and TUV Rheinland, among others
- Record global reseller growth, contributing significantly to the company’s own record growth
Delivering Immediate Value Through Aggressive Innovation
- Hundreds of threats found and stopped, using Nozomi Networks solutions
- 90% of the time we uncover operational or cyber security risks within the first 24 hours of installation
- 12+ responsible disclosures, resulting in eight ICS Cert Alerts to date
- Actionable research and tools on TRITON and GreyEnergy
- New product offerings released in 2018 include:
- SCADAguardian Advanced™ – Extends our traditional offering by adding active inventory capabilities to help customers get full asset visibility and vulnerability information.
- OT ThreatFeed™ – Fully integrated into SCADAguardian and SCADAguardian Advanced, this subscription service provides contextual threat information that helps customers effectively detect threat and identify vulnerabilities
- SCADAguardian Advanced, Container Edition – This fast, flexible deployment option helps customers to reduce procurement and maintenance costs. The first version of this was debuted at DistribuTECH last month with the container edition running in the Ruggedcom APE.
- Improved usability and alerting – With a focus on user experience, we released the first of many usability improvements to our web UI and alerting functions, making it easier for customers to find the information they need more quickly.
Industry Accolades
Cyber Defense Magazine 2019 Hot Company in Threat Intelligence
Network Computing
Product Review
calls SCADAguardian “a flexible, friendly and highly effective option” for those who need to know what is in their ICS network
IT Pro Today
Product Review
About Nozomi NetworksNozomi Networks is the leader of industrial cyber security, delivering the best solution for real-time visibility to manage cyber risk and improve resilience for industrial operations. With one solution, customers gain advanced cyber security, improved operational reliability and easy IT/OT integration. Innovating the use of artificial intelligence, the company helps the largest industrial facilities around the world See and Secure™ their critical industrial control networks. Today Nozomi Networks supports over a quarter of a million devices in sectors such as critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation and utilities, making it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks to operational networks (OT). www.nozominetworks.com
