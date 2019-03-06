ÅF AB (publ) changes name to ÅF Pöyry AB (publ) (27/19)

As from March 7, 2019, ÅF AB (publ) will be listed under its new company name ÅF Pöyry AB (publ).

New company name: ÅF Pöyry AB Unchanged short name: AF B Unchanged ISIN code: SE0005999836 Unchanged Order book ID: 862

For further information about this exchange notice, please contact iss@nasdaq.com or +46 8 405 7050