Aptevo Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SEATTLE, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: APVO), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel oncology, autoimmune and hematology therapeutics, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock and accompanying warrants to purchase shares of common stock in an underwritten public offering.  All of the securities to be sold in the offering will be offered by Aptevo.  The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the offering.

Piper Jaffray is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

A shelf registration statement relating to the shares of common stock and warrants to purchase common stock offered in the public offering described above was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on December 15, 2017.  The offering will be made only by means of a written prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement.  A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.  Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, when available, may also be obtained by Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities being offered, nor shall there be any sale of the securities being offered in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are forward looking, such as those, among others, relating to Aptevo’s expectations regarding the completion, timing and size of the public offering. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause such a difference include risks and uncertainties related to completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions, and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering. More information about the risks and uncertainties faced by Aptevo is contained in the section captioned “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus supplement related to the public offering to be filed with the SEC. Aptevo disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Stacey Jurchison, Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone:  206-859-6628

E-mail:  JurchisonS@apvo.com

