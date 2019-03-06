Balbix Recognized Among Best Cybersecurity Companies of the Year in Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balbix Inc. , provider of the security industry’s first system built for avoiding breaches, announced today it was named a winner of the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards as a Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year.

Balbix has hit critical milestones supporting the company’s growth, innovation and market penetration since its founding in 2015. Achievements include the launch of its breach avoidance platform BreachControl™, adding industry-leading security and AI experts to its development team, growing its customer base and being named a Gartner Cool Vendor for Security and Risk Management.

“Identifying and analyzing vulnerabilities across all asset types and breach methods is just too heavy of a burden for humans to manage alone,” said Mark Weiner, CMO of Balbix. “BreachControl leverages AI to provide enterprises with continuous predictive assessment of breach risk across all attack vectors, and prioritizes the actions needed to best improve cybersecurity posture. We’re pleased to see our platform gaining significant traction in the market, and appreciate the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards recognizing our innovation and value.”

The Cybersecurity Excellence Awards are regarded as a preeminent honor in the industry. The annual competition honors individuals and companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. The awards were born out of the world's largest LinkedIn community, the Information Security Group, which extends across hundreds of thousands of members.

"Congratulations to Balbix for being recognized as a winner in the Best Cybersecurity Company of the Year category of the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 400,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn that co-produces the awards program. "With over 500 entries in more than 90 award categories, the 2019 awards are highly competitive and all winners truly reflect the very best in today's cybersecurity industry."

Winners were selected based on the strength of their nomination as well as the popular vote by members of the Information Security Community. More information about the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards and the full list of winners can be viewed here: https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2019-cybersecurity-excellence-awards .

About Balbix

The Balbix breach avoidance platform, BreachControl™, is the industry’s first system to leverage specialized artificial intelligence (AI) to provide comprehensive and continuous predictive assessment of breach risk. Visualized via a searchable and clickable risk heat-map, it is designed for CISOs, CIOs and IT security teams. BreachControl can forecast critical breach scenarios and prioritize/recommend fixes by business risk, improving security operations, compliance and cyber-resilience. Learn more at www.balbix.com.

For more information, contact:

Kim Diesel

10Fold for Balbix

balbix@10fold.com