Boost Brain Health by Challenging Your Mind

Sacramento, CA, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eskaton, a nonprofit community-based organization believes in the importance of aging well. Eskaton encourages incorporating brain fitness in a regular exercise routine to help improve cognitive well-being.

Brain fitness activities help individuals to remember, focus and solve problems. Additionally, research shows physical activity can sharpen memory, improve concentration, boost problem-solving skills and defend against age-related diseases that cause cognitive challenges later in life. However, one does not need to be a marathon runner to obtain optimal brain health.

On Thursday, March 21 at 8:30 AM, Eskaton will host “Meet and Greet Your Brain” at Arden Fair in Sacramento, California. This brain fitness workshop led by The Brain Gymnasium founder Michael Hirsch, a Behavioral Scientist and former faculty of UC Davis, will teach fun and rewarding techniques to sharpen ones brain. He will share brain training activities that are intensive, repetitive and, when done purposefully, can progressively improve cognitive aptitude. Hirsch developed The Brain Gymnasium sixteen years ago and since then has brought his program to local senior communities including Eskaton.

The program is free and open to the public. It begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Arden Fair upstairs food court. Come early to get a good seat and enjoy a free continental breakfast along with free cholesterol and glucose screenings offered at 8:00 a.m. For wellness tips and invitations to future events, sign up HERE.

About Arden Fair and Inside Track. Inside Track is a health and community-driven mall-walking program designed to encourage safe exercise and unity at Arden Fair. Inside Track is sponsored by Eskaton. Eskaton is the largest non-profit community-based organization in the Greater Sacramento area, providing senior citizens and their families the professional and caring assistance that they need. Through this partnership, Eskaton is able to provide health education to participants and patrons of the program.

About Eskaton. As a community-based nonprofit, Eskaton serves over 15,000 older adults across Northern California through a full-spectrum of housing and home-based services. www.eskaton.org

