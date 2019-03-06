CARIBOU COFFEE DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Caribou Coffee customers who made a purchase via a credit card

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Caribou Coffee customers who made a purchase utilizing their credit card at any Caribou Coffee location between August 28, 2018 and December 3, 2018, inclusive, within the United States.

Caribou Coffee has announced that hackers gained access to customer information at its stores, including about 200 locations in Minnesota. The company advised customers that the data breach resulted in the theft of customer name and credit card information, including security codes.

If you visited any company-owned Caribou Coffee location between August 28, 2018 and December 3, 2018, it is possible that your name and credit card data were accessed and/or compromised.

If you visited any company-owned Caribou Coffee location between August 28, 2018 and December 3, 2018, it is possible that your name and credit card data were accessed and/or compromised.

If you wish to discuss this potential action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this possible case, please contact Wolf Haldenstein.

