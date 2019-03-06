06/03/2019 21:32:26

CARIBOU COFFEE DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of Caribou Coffee customers who made a purchase via a credit card

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of Caribou Coffee customers who made a purchase utilizing their credit card at any Caribou Coffee location between August 28, 2018  and December 3, 2018, inclusive, within the United States.

Caribou Coffee has announced that hackers gained access to customer information at its stores, including about 200 locations in Minnesota.  The company advised customers that the data breach resulted in the theft of customer name and credit card information, including security codes.

If you visited any company-owned Caribou Coffee location between August 28, 2018 and December 3, 2018, it is possible that your name and credit card data were accessed and/or compromised.

You may fill out this form or call (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774 to speak to an attorney regarding the data breach and your rights.

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

 has extensive experience in the prosecution of class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country.  The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego.  The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this potential action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this possible case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at classmember@whafh.com, or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis

Email: gstone@whafh.com or classmember@whafh.com

Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome.

wolf_logo_color_tagline.jpg

