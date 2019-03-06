06/03/2019 14:30:00

CB2 Insights Commences Trading on the CSE Under the Symbol “CBII”

TORONTO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) (“CB2” or the “Company”), a leading data-driven company focused on bringing real-world evidence driven from the point-of-care to the medical cannabis community, is pleased to announce it has commenced trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol “CBII”.

“At CB2, we have been focused on bringing a heightened level of objective, actionable insights to the medical cannabis space,” said Prad Sekar, Chief Executive Officer, CB2 Insights.  “We are thrilled to be bringing CB2 Insights to the public markets and are confident that the CSE will give us a solid foundation to build on our current growth trajectory and provide additional exposure to new shareholders.”

CB2 Insights was first established in 2014 as MVC Technologies and has become a global leader in data-driven software and services, helping to better identify the efficacy of cannabinoid therapy and further mainstream cannabis into traditional healthcare.  The Company manages several sub-brands in order to provide various service offerings throughout the entire medical cannabis value chain including Canna Care Docs, Sail Cannabis and TokeIn.

About CB2 Insights

CB2 Insights has a mission to mainstream medical cannabis into traditional healthcare. We do so by gathering data and creating objective real-world evidence through our proprietary software and service brands. Using clinical management and data collection software at the point-of-care, CB2 Insights and its group of sub-brands has become a leading force behind bringing traditional healthcare protocols to the rapidly evolving global cannabis industry. 

For more information please visit www.cb2insights.com.

For Investor Inquiries

Sophic Capital

1.647.362.8286

investors@cb2insights.com

For Media Inquiries:

Kate Tumino / Brittany Tibaldi

KCSA Strategic Communications

ktumino@kcsa.com / btibaldi@kcsa.com

