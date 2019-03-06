Chamber of Digital Commerce Welcomes Don Wilson to Its Advisory Board & Seven New Executive Committee Members

WASHINGTON, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce announces the addition of Don Wilson, founder and CEO of DRW, to its Advisory Board. In addition, seven new companies have joined the Executive Committee of the world’s leading blockchain trade association. The announcement was made today at the DC Blockchain Summit 2019 held in partnership with Georgetown University’s Center for Financial Markets and Policy.

Don Wilson, an influential leader in the financial industry, is a co-founder and board member of blockchain companies Eris Exchange and Digital Asset Holdings. He founded DRW, a proprietary trading firm, after starting his career on the floor of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the late 1980s. DRW was also an early adopter of blockchain technology, launching Cumberland, its cryptoasset trading arm, back in 2014. Today, Cumberland is a global leader in cryptoassets, specializing in two-sided, 24/7 liquidity.

“Don Wilson is a prominent figure in both traditional capital markets and the blockchain community, and we are honored to add his passion for blockchain technology and overall financial expertise to our team,” said Perianne Boring, founder and president, Chamber of Digital Commerce. “I’m also pleased to welcome our new Executive Committee members who will serve as strategic partners in achieving our mission toward advancing the long-term success of the blockchain ecosystem.”

“Incredibly grateful and excited to have Don Wilson join the Chamber’s Advisory Board,” said Matthew Roszak, chairman of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and co-founder of Bloq. “This industry’s trajectory is directly correlated to those building and investing in this ecosystem, and we are extremely fortunate to have Don, DRW, Cumberland and his team all making strategic imprints on so many keystone projects and platforms.”

The seven new members bring a wide-range of expertise across a number of industries to the Chamber, including those innovating in financial services, smart contracts, and enterprise blockchain solutions.

New Member Statements:

Block.one

"As we enter the era of data privacy, ownership, and regulation, blockchain technology will introduce a new digital mainframe for society impacting all aspects of commerce, communication, and government. We look forward to working with the Chamber to ensure the United States remains competitive and at the forefront of this fundamental technology,” said Brendan Blumer, CEO of Block.one.

Cumberland - A DRW Company

“Cumberland is one of the most enthusiastic advocates for the crypto community and is committed to initiatives that support the responsible evolution of the ecosystem. As a member of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, we look forward to engaging the policy community around the importance and potential of these technologies and helping this emerging market mature,” Don Wilson, founder and CEO, DRW.

MakerDAO

“The true key to unlocking the great potential of blockchain will come with the widespread adoption of stablecoins. MakerDAO is pleased to be a member of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and we are dedicated to helping educate the policy community on the massive benefits of this technology,” Steven Becker, President and COO, MakerDAO.

Ownum

“As a company focused on unlocking business growth and leveraging blockchain technology to make government more efficient, we’re pleased to join the Chamber’s Executive Committee. Ownum recognizes the Chamber’s commitment and shares its values toward working with policymakers to ensure the future of this technology,” Shane Bigelow, CEO, Ownum.

PwC

“PwC is committed to continuing innovation as a leader in digital services through its research and development of global business solutions. We are pleased to be a member of the Chamber of Digital Commerce,” Scott Likens, New Services and Emerging Technology Leader, PwC.

Quantstamp

“Quantstamp aims to develop new smart contract analysis techniques to lead the industry with our smart contract security services, products, and foundational decentralized protocols. We are pleased to be a member of the Chamber of Digital Commerce and to serve as co-chair of its Smart Contracts Alliance,” Richard Ma, CEO, Quantstamp.

TrustToken

“The TrustToken platform and TrueUSD stablecoin are transforming the tokenization of assets and democratizing the global economy. As a Chamber member, we want to support efforts to promote acceptance and education of cryptocurrency benefits to businesses globally," Danny An, CEO, TrustToken.

About Chamber of Digital Commerce

The Chamber of Digital Commerce is the world’s largest trade association representing the digital asset and blockchain industry. For more information, please visit: DigitalChamber.org , and follow us @DigitalChamber.

Media Contact:

Marie Knowles

+1 202.656.8037

marie@digitalchamber.org