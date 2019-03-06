06/03/2019 08:24:46

Cogent Distribution appointed as specialist wireless distributor for Proxim Wireless solutions in the UK and Ireland

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connectivity distributor, Cogent Distribution (Cogent), has been appointed a specialist wireless distributor for the UK and Ireland by Proxim Wireless and will begin carrying its range of solutions with immediate effect. The appointment comes as Cogent embarks on an expansion strategy that will see it actively seek to increase its reseller base and strengthen its product lines.

Proxim Wireless is a pioneer and global leader in advanced Wi-Fi, point-to-point, and point-to-multipoint outdoor wireless systems designed to deliver high performance and high availability communications.

Simon Snowdon, Commercial Director Europe at Proxim commented: “Proxim has been operating in the wireless space for more than 30 years and has more than three million systems in the field. We are a technology solution-driven company, so anyone we partner with must mirror this ethos. We may have had a low-key presence in the UK market for the past 18 months, but we were waiting for the right opportunity to present itself, and it has in the shape of Cogent. As a wireless specialist, Cogent possesses the necessary skills and expertise to plan and deploy wireless networks, and we are very much looking forward to working with them to grow and strengthen Proxim’s presence in this key territory.”

Cogent co-founder, Jim Kernahan commented: “The Proxim product line is renowned for its ability to work in the harshest of environments and our expertise combined with Proxim’s global reputation provides an excellent platform for growth, and we’re delighted to add their solutions to our offering. Since our inception two years ago we have been building the Cogent proposition and strengthening our offering, and we are now ready to move to the next level of our expansion and actively invite partners to get in touch if they are interested in working with us.”

Cogent works jointly with manufacturers to deliver customers the latest in new product development and provide consultancy and design services that integrate into existing customer infrastructures. It has one of the most extensive UK stock holdings of wireless connectivity solutions and can deliver products and or advanced replacements within 24 hours, creating a streamlined real-time performance option for its reseller and system integration partners.

About Proxim Wireless Corporation

With over 30 years of wireless experience, Proxim focusses their technology on solving connectivity needs where wired solutions are either impractical or cost prohibitive. With a focus on delivering last mile connectivity, mobile connectivity, and outdoor Wifi, Proxim is recognized for its unparalleled reliability, superior performance and drive for innovation. For further details, please visit https://www.proxim.com

About Cogent Distribution:

Cogent Distribution is a leading specialist supplier of connectivity products and operates a complete ‘turn-key’ solution to meet its customers’ needs. Drawing on the strengths of its relationships with manufacturers it can design or reconfigure products to suit the specialist needs. Cogent’s highly experienced in-house team of engineers is available to provide all necessary training, advice, information and practical assistance to ensure that clients can assemble the best solution. For further details visit Cogent Distribution

