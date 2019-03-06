Consolidated Research: 2019 Summary Expectations for AMC Entertainment, Spirit Airlines, Voyager Therapeutics, CIT Group, Kaman, and CommVault — Fundamental Analysis, Key Performance Indications

NEW YORK, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In new independent research reports released early this morning, Market Source Research released its latest key findings for all current investors, traders, and shareholders of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE), Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR), CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT), Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN), and CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT), including updated fundamental summaries, consolidated fiscal reporting, and fully-qualified certified analyst research.

-----------------------------------------

Important Notice:

the following excerpts are not designed to be standalone summaries and as such, important information may be missing from these samples. Please download the entire research report, free of charge, to ensure you are reading all relevant material information. All information in this release was accessed March 4th, 2019. Percentage calculations are performed after rounding. All amounts in millions (MM), except per share amounts.

-----------------------------------------

AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. (AMC) REPORT OVERVIEW

AMC Entertainment's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, AMC Entertainment reported revenue of $1,413.30MM vs $1,416.80MM (down 0.25%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.42 vs -$2.19. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, AMC Entertainment reported revenue of $5,460.80MM vs $5,079.20MM (up 7.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.91 vs -$3.80. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.14. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $0.52 and is expected to report on February 27th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. (SAVE) REPORT OVERVIEW

Spirit Airlines' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Spirit Airlines reported revenue of $862.79MM vs $666.18MM (up 29.51%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.35 vs $3.57 (down 62.18%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Spirit Airlines reported revenue of $3,323.03MM vs $2,643.55MM (up 25.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $2.28 vs $6.00 (down 62.00%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 25th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.44. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $6.94 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS, INC. (VYGR) REPORT OVERVIEW

Voyager Therapeutics' Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Voyager Therapeutics reported revenue of $2.01MM vs $6.35MM (down 68.36%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$0.69 vs -$0.37. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Voyager Therapeutics reported revenue of $7.62MM vs $10.14MM (down 24.82%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$2.75 vs -$2.64. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 9th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. Reported EPS for the same quarter last year was -$0.63. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is -$2.83 and is expected to report on February 25th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

CIT GROUP INC. (CIT) REPORT OVERVIEW

CIT Group's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, CIT Group reported interest income of $492.00MM vs $447.70MM (up 9.90%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.78 vs -$0.57. For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, CIT Group reported interest income of $1,890.40MM vs $1,835.60MM (up 2.99%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $3.64 vs $2.82 (up 29.08%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on April 23rd, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.74. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $5.41 and is expected to report on February 4th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

KAMAN CORPORATION (KAMN) REPORT OVERVIEW

Kaman's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Kaman reported revenue of $500.91MM vs $473.92MM (up 5.70%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.84 vs $0.50 (up 68.00%). For the twelve months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, Kaman reported revenue of $1,875.43MM vs $1,805.91MM (up 3.85%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $1.94 vs $1.80 (up 7.78%). Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 6th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.55. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $3.53 and is expected to report on February 24th, 2020.

-----------------------------------------

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (CVLT) REPORT OVERVIEW

CommVault's Recent Financial Performance

For the three months ended December 31st, 2018 vs December 31st, 2017, CommVault reported revenue of $184.28MM vs $180.37MM (up 2.17%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share $0.29 vs -$1.30. For the twelve months ended March 31st, 2018 vs March 31st, 2017, CommVault reported revenue of $699.39MM vs $645.01MM (up 8.43%) and analysts estimated basic earnings per share -$1.37 vs -$0.01. Analysts expect earnings to be released on May 7th, 2019. The report will be for the fiscal period ending March 31st, 2019. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03. The estimated EPS forecast for the next fiscal year is $1.31 and is expected to report on May 7th, 2019.

-----------------------------------------

