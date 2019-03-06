06/03/2019 19:35:23

Constellation Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNST), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company using its expertise in epigenetics to discover and develop novel therapeutics, today announced that Jigar Raythatha, CEO, will present at the Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Healthcare Conference in New York at 10:55 AM EDT on Wednesday, March 20.  Live audio webcasts of these presentations and archives for replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of Constellation’s website at https://ir.constellationpharma.com/events-and-presentations/events.  The audio webcast replays will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that selectively modulate gene expression to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancer.  The Company has a deep understanding of how epigenetic and chromatin modifications in cancer cells and in the tumor and immune microenvironment play a fundamental role in driving disease progression and drug resistance. Constellation is driving development of the BET inhibitor CPI-0610 for the treatment of myelofibrosis as well as the EZH2 inhibitors CPI-1205 and CPI-0209 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer and other cancers.  The Company is also applying its broad research and development capabilities to explore other novel targets that directly and indirectly impact gene expression to fuel a sustainable pipeline of innovative small-molecule product candidates.    

Contact

Ronald Aldridge

Investor Relations

Constellation Pharmaceuticals

+1 617-714-0539

ron.aldridge@constellationpharma.com

Lauren Arnold

Media Relations

MacDougall Biomedical Communications

+1 781-235-3060

larnold@macbiocom.com

