Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 7 March 2019 in the temporary ISIN below.

Temporary ISIN: DK0061136215 Name: Copenhagen Capital Præf, nye ex udb 2018 Volume before change: 1,714,287 shares (DKK 1,714,287) Subscription price: DKK 1.75 Dividend: Ex dividend 2018 Denomination: DKK 1 Short name: CPHCAP PREF N Orderbook ID: 169898 Market Segment / no: CPH Equities intraday cross CCP/ 14 Tick Size /no: MiFID II tick size table / 230 MIC Code: XCSE

