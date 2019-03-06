06/03/2019 08:02:56

Copenhagen Capital A/S - admittance to trading and official listing of new shares due to a private placement

The share capital of Copenhagen Capital A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 7 March 2019 in the temporary ISIN below. 

 

Temporary ISIN:

DK0061136215

Name:

Copenhagen Capital Præf, nye ex udb 2018

Volume before change:

1,714,287 shares (DKK 1,714,287)

Subscription price:

DKK 1.75

Dividend:

Ex dividend 2018

Denomination:

DKK 1

Short name:

CPHCAP PREF N

Orderbook ID:

169898

 

 

Market Segment / no:

CPH Equities intraday cross CCP/ 14

Tick Size /no:

MiFID II tick size table / 230

MIC Code:

XCSE

  

 

For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66

 

 

