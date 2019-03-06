Crate.io Taps Jodok Schäffler to Oversee the Company’s Growing IoT Data Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crate.io , developer of CrateDB, a leading SQL data platform for real-time machine data and IoT applications, today announced it has hired Jodok Schäffler as its new Head of the IoT Data Platform. In this role, Schäffler will be responsible for leading the development and marketing of Crate’s new IoT data management platform for discrete manufacturing – also announcing today – that handles massive volumes of data in production.

Schäffler enters his new role with many years of industry experience. Prior to joining Crate, Schäffler founded Mission-J, a company focused on the development of IoT-enabled discrete manufacturing solutions. Previously, he served as the general manager at ALPLA North America, a global plastics packaging manufacturer with more than 160 plants and 20,000 employees worldwide. He significantly expanded ALPLA’s presence within the United States, and earned the company new clients including Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Clorox, among others. He holds a doctorate degree in computer science.

“We’re extremely excited to add Jodok to the Crate team,” said Christian Lutz, CEO, Crate.io. “He brings a deep understanding of the goals and pain points that IoT-dependent industrial organizations are encountering. With Jodok as Head of the IoT Data Platform, we’re well positioned to reach more customers with exactly what they need to capably and reliably handle massive volumes of IoT sensor data.”

About Crate.io

Crate.io develops data management solutions that help companies put IoT and machine data to work. CrateDB is an open source distributed database offering the scalability and performance of NoSQL with the power and ease of standard SQL. The Crate.DB Cloud for Azure IoT is a turnkey data layer, offered as a hosted cloud service on Azure, enabling faster development of IoT platforms and data-driven smart factories. Crate.io is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Berlin, New York City, and Dornbirn, Austria.

