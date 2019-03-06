06/03/2019 21:30:00

CSX Changes Sales and Marketing Organization to Drive Growth; Names New Vice Presidents

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced changes to its Sales and Marketing organization to position the company to drive sustainable, profitable growth. The changes include the appointments of two new vice presidents.

“The tremendous service improvements our company has made over the last two years gives us a historic opportunity to drive growth by changing the way we market and sell value to our customers,” said Mark Wallace, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing. “Our most compelling growth prospects lie in penetrating new and existing markets with transportation solutions that address our customers’ logistics and supply chain challenges, and we are building a team of highly skilled leaders to allow us to more effectively seize these opportunities.”

As part of the strategic restructuring, two proven leaders will oversee new and expanded areas:

  • Kevin Boone is appointed vice president of Marketing and Strategy to lead a newly created marketing team, which will focus on deep research and analytics to develop new business opportunities, and identify and advance high-priority growth initiatives. Boone joined CSX in September 2017 after serving as a senior equity research analyst at Janus Capital, where he covered the transportation sector. Most recently, he served as vice president of corporate affairs and chief investor relations officer at CSX, where he developed an in-depth knowledge of customers and worked closely with Sales and Marketing leaders to gain insight into the company’s markets.

  • Arthur Adams is appointed vice president of Sales and Customer Engagement to lead an expanded sales team focused on business growth with small and medium-sized customers, as well as multiple Sales and Marketing functions focused on enhancing the customer experience. Since joining CSX in 2007 with experience in the retail and healthcare sectors, Adams has helped strengthen CSX’s market position and customer relationships. In his most recent role as head of marketing services, he led the transformation of customer service operations and e-solutions enhancements.

Other key changes include:

  • Strengthening of the merchandise portfolio with key talent to drive growth in this important business area; and

  • Increased focus on port and short line development to accelerate growth opportunities.

A highly skilled senior leadership team will drive continued success under the new structure. In addition to Boone and Adams, the Sales and Marketing team, which will report to Wallace, includes:

  • Shantel Davis, vice president of Real Estate and Facilities Management

  • Maryclare Kenney, vice president of Intermodal and Automotive

  • Tim McNulty, vice president of Agricultural Products

  • Dean Piacente, vice president of Industrial Products

  • John Fall, senior director of Revenue and Strategy

    • “While some roles and positions are changing, the realignment is intended to improve the Sales and Marketing organization’s strategic effectiveness,” Wallace said. “It also includes investments in employee development to cultivate new capabilities in sales, market planning and strategy to complement our teams’ extensive market and customer knowledge.”

    About CSX

    CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural, and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation’s economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation’s population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (https://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/CSX). 

    Contact:

    Bryan Tucker, Corporate Communications

    855-955-6397

